All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 9645 Pettswood Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
9645 Pettswood Dr.
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:47 PM

9645 Pettswood Dr.

9645 Pettswood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9645 Pettswood Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92646
Adams

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
YORKTOWN VILLAS 2 BEDROOM TOWNHOME. - Great two-story Huntington Beach Town-home! Fresh two tone paint throughout, beautiful Pergo flooring downstairs, dual-pane windows with magic retractable screens throughout, large living room, dining area with ceiling fan which opens to spacious private enclosed patio. Bright kitchen with new granite counters, stainless steel sink, built in microwave, gas Stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Laundry room includes stacked washer and dryer, guest bath downstairs. 2 large bedrooms upstairs, full bathroom, and brand new carpet. One of the bedrooms has wall to wall closet, the other has two closets and ceiling fan. Single car garage with automatic opener and plenty of street parking for 2nd car. Community pool close by, trash included in the rent. Only 3 miles from the Beach !

(RLNE3704184)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9645 Pettswood Dr. have any available units?
9645 Pettswood Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 9645 Pettswood Dr. have?
Some of 9645 Pettswood Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9645 Pettswood Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
9645 Pettswood Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9645 Pettswood Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 9645 Pettswood Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 9645 Pettswood Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 9645 Pettswood Dr. offers parking.
Does 9645 Pettswood Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9645 Pettswood Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9645 Pettswood Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 9645 Pettswood Dr. has a pool.
Does 9645 Pettswood Dr. have accessible units?
No, 9645 Pettswood Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 9645 Pettswood Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9645 Pettswood Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 9645 Pettswood Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 9645 Pettswood Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Surfside Villas
7795 Neptune Dr
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
eaves Huntington Beach
6700 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Knolls
312 Nashville Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Regency Palms
6762 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles