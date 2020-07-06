9645 Pettswood Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

YORKTOWN VILLAS 2 BEDROOM TOWNHOME. - Great two-story Huntington Beach Town-home! Fresh two tone paint throughout, beautiful Pergo flooring downstairs, dual-pane windows with magic retractable screens throughout, large living room, dining area with ceiling fan which opens to spacious private enclosed patio. Bright kitchen with new granite counters, stainless steel sink, built in microwave, gas Stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Laundry room includes stacked washer and dryer, guest bath downstairs. 2 large bedrooms upstairs, full bathroom, and brand new carpet. One of the bedrooms has wall to wall closet, the other has two closets and ceiling fan. Single car garage with automatic opener and plenty of street parking for 2nd car. Community pool close by, trash included in the rent. Only 3 miles from the Beach !



(RLNE3704184)