Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9594 Bickley Drive

9594 Bickley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9594 Bickley Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92646
Adams

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bed, 2 Bath, Upstairs Condo, Appliances include: Gas Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, & Microwave. Nice Sized Balcony, 2 Car Garage, W/D Hookups. HOA offers Playground, Pool. Owner pays for Trash Service only. No Pets. 1 Year Lease Agreement.

Cross Streets: Bushard St. / Adams Ave.

TENANT OCCUPIED. Shown by appointment only. Do not disturb Residents.

Prices and availability subject to change without notice. Although we try to assure accuracy, AM/PM Properties, Inc. will not be held responsible for typographical or photo errors. Security deposit amounts are based on approved application; amount subject to change. Please be aware of scams or anyone asking for cash. We do not accept cash for rent or deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,100, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 11/1/18

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9594 Bickley Drive have any available units?
9594 Bickley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 9594 Bickley Drive have?
Some of 9594 Bickley Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9594 Bickley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9594 Bickley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9594 Bickley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9594 Bickley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9594 Bickley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9594 Bickley Drive offers parking.
Does 9594 Bickley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9594 Bickley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9594 Bickley Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9594 Bickley Drive has a pool.
Does 9594 Bickley Drive have accessible units?
No, 9594 Bickley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9594 Bickley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9594 Bickley Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9594 Bickley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9594 Bickley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

