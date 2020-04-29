All apartments in Huntington Beach
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
9582 Chevy Chase Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9582 Chevy Chase Drive

9582 Chevy Chase Drive · No Longer Available
Huntington Beach
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

9582 Chevy Chase Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Feel the Ocean Breeze from this Fantastic Huntington Showcase single level home! This home has been recently upgraded with new paint, new carpet, dual pane vinyl windows, window blinds and sliders. The property has lots of extra's as well such as a Tankless water heater and Solar Panels that make this home energy efficient! Front court yard with a gate for extra privacy. Low maintenance backyard with tropical plants and newer block wall on one side of the home and partial newer wood fencing on the other. Screened in back patio that adds to your living space and is also a perfect place for the kids to play. The kitchen has a Thermador oven and cook top a stainless steel sink, lots of cabinet space and a large counter area that will accommodate multiple people! Recessed lighting and ceiling fans in the kitchen and dining room area. The master bedroom has a walk in closet and a wall a/c unit and a ceiling fan for those hot summer days! This home is in a good neighborhood and in a good school district and a short bike ride to the beach. Come and live the dream in South HB!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9582 Chevy Chase Drive have any available units?
9582 Chevy Chase Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 9582 Chevy Chase Drive have?
Some of 9582 Chevy Chase Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9582 Chevy Chase Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9582 Chevy Chase Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9582 Chevy Chase Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9582 Chevy Chase Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 9582 Chevy Chase Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9582 Chevy Chase Drive does offer parking.
Does 9582 Chevy Chase Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9582 Chevy Chase Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9582 Chevy Chase Drive have a pool?
No, 9582 Chevy Chase Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9582 Chevy Chase Drive have accessible units?
No, 9582 Chevy Chase Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9582 Chevy Chase Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9582 Chevy Chase Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9582 Chevy Chase Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9582 Chevy Chase Drive has units with air conditioning.
