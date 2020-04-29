9582 Chevy Chase Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Feel the Ocean Breeze from this Fantastic Huntington Showcase single level home! This home has been recently upgraded with new paint, new carpet, dual pane vinyl windows, window blinds and sliders. The property has lots of extra's as well such as a Tankless water heater and Solar Panels that make this home energy efficient! Front court yard with a gate for extra privacy. Low maintenance backyard with tropical plants and newer block wall on one side of the home and partial newer wood fencing on the other. Screened in back patio that adds to your living space and is also a perfect place for the kids to play. The kitchen has a Thermador oven and cook top a stainless steel sink, lots of cabinet space and a large counter area that will accommodate multiple people! Recessed lighting and ceiling fans in the kitchen and dining room area. The master bedroom has a walk in closet and a wall a/c unit and a ceiling fan for those hot summer days! This home is in a good neighborhood and in a good school district and a short bike ride to the beach. Come and live the dream in South HB!