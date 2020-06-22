9582 Bickley Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Welcome to your stunning end unit home in the Yorktown Villas! Boasting 3 good size bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, this home is sure to cater to your needs. Newer carpet are in the bedrooms, along the hallway upstairs, and stairway. The front door opens into your spacious Living room with laminate floors for easy maintenance. The Kitchen is light and bright with granite counters, range, and even a refrigerator for your convenience. Windows have been upgraded throughout, washer and dryer hookups in closet downstairs, artificial grass put in the fenced front patio, and location is spectacular as you are steps from the tot lot, pool and picnic area. One car garage and a designated parking spot are included with this home. Don't miss out on this great opportunity!