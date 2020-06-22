All apartments in Huntington Beach
Location

9582 Bickley Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92646
Adams

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Welcome to your stunning end unit home in the Yorktown Villas! Boasting 3 good size bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, this home is sure to cater to your needs. Newer carpet are in the bedrooms, along the hallway upstairs, and stairway. The front door opens into your spacious Living room with laminate floors for easy maintenance. The Kitchen is light and bright with granite counters, range, and even a refrigerator for your convenience. Windows have been upgraded throughout, washer and dryer hookups in closet downstairs, artificial grass put in the fenced front patio, and location is spectacular as you are steps from the tot lot, pool and picnic area. One car garage and a designated parking spot are included with this home. Don't miss out on this great opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9582 Bickley Drive have any available units?
9582 Bickley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 9582 Bickley Drive have?
Some of 9582 Bickley Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9582 Bickley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9582 Bickley Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9582 Bickley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9582 Bickley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 9582 Bickley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9582 Bickley Drive does offer parking.
Does 9582 Bickley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9582 Bickley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9582 Bickley Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9582 Bickley Drive has a pool.
Does 9582 Bickley Drive have accessible units?
No, 9582 Bickley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9582 Bickley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9582 Bickley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9582 Bickley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9582 Bickley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
