Last updated June 14 2019 at 2:15 AM

9332 Nautilus Drive

9332 Nautilus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9332 Nautilus Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Wonderfully updated 4 bedroom 2 bath home in a prime Huntington Beach neighborhood. The beautifully remodeled kitchen with new wood cabinets, quartz counter tops, and stainless steel appliances is open to a cozy living room featuring a fireplace. The glass sliding doors fill the room with natural light and open to the large private backyard complete with a patio and spacious side yards. The picturesque front yard also has a large patio as well as a quaint picket fence surrounded by flowers and beautiful landscaping. Brand new air conditioning and new roof along with many cosmetic updates make this home an absolute pleasure to call your own.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9332 Nautilus Drive have any available units?
9332 Nautilus Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 9332 Nautilus Drive have?
Some of 9332 Nautilus Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9332 Nautilus Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9332 Nautilus Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9332 Nautilus Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9332 Nautilus Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 9332 Nautilus Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9332 Nautilus Drive offers parking.
Does 9332 Nautilus Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9332 Nautilus Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9332 Nautilus Drive have a pool?
No, 9332 Nautilus Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9332 Nautilus Drive have accessible units?
No, 9332 Nautilus Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9332 Nautilus Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9332 Nautilus Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9332 Nautilus Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9332 Nautilus Drive has units with air conditioning.
