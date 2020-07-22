All apartments in Huntington Beach
9302 Hudson Drive

Location

9302 Hudson Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Blocks To The Beach! 4 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 Story Home, Kitchen With Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Tile Flooring, Separate Dining With Ceiling Fan, Living Room With Fireplace, New Carpet, Dual Master Suites Upper and Lower, Upper Bedroom With New Carpet, Bamboo Pergo Flooring Throughout Lover Level Bedrooms, Mirror Closet Doors, Bathrooms With Tile Flooring And Granite Counter Tops, Laundry Hook-Up’s, Double Attached Garage With Opener, Front Porch, Front And Back Yard With Gardner Included, Great Neighborhood, Walk Distance To The Beach, Eader Elementary School, Park, Library, Shops, And More.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9302 Hudson Drive have any available units?
9302 Hudson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 9302 Hudson Drive have?
Some of 9302 Hudson Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9302 Hudson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9302 Hudson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9302 Hudson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9302 Hudson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 9302 Hudson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9302 Hudson Drive offers parking.
Does 9302 Hudson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9302 Hudson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9302 Hudson Drive have a pool?
No, 9302 Hudson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9302 Hudson Drive have accessible units?
No, 9302 Hudson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9302 Hudson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9302 Hudson Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9302 Hudson Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9302 Hudson Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
