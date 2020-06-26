All apartments in Huntington Beach
9121 Belcaro Drive

9121 Belcaro Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9121 Belcaro Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
hot tub
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Coastal Living! This gorgeous Mediterranean home is in the prestigious, gated Huntington Court neighborhood with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and 3-car garage. Large vaulted ceilings formal living room with fireplace, formal dining room overlooking the back yard. Gourmet- kitchen with Dacor 6-burner stove, double oven, center work island and breakfast nook; microwave, refrigerator included. Gracious family room with wet bar and 2nd fireplace. Indoor laundry room furnished with washer and dryer, and wash tub. Plantation shuttles throughout. Master bedroom suite features vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet; and bathroom with dual sink, soaking tub and separate shower. 2nd and 3rd bedrooms share Jack and Jill bathroom . In-ground spa. Rent includes gardening. Available first of July. (Pictures taken prior to current rent.) REQUIRE 24 MONTH LEASE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9121 Belcaro Drive have any available units?
9121 Belcaro Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 9121 Belcaro Drive have?
Some of 9121 Belcaro Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9121 Belcaro Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9121 Belcaro Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9121 Belcaro Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9121 Belcaro Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 9121 Belcaro Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9121 Belcaro Drive offers parking.
Does 9121 Belcaro Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9121 Belcaro Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9121 Belcaro Drive have a pool?
No, 9121 Belcaro Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9121 Belcaro Drive have accessible units?
No, 9121 Belcaro Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9121 Belcaro Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9121 Belcaro Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9121 Belcaro Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9121 Belcaro Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
