9121 Belcaro Drive

in unit laundry garage walk in closets hot tub fireplace microwave

Coastal Living! This gorgeous Mediterranean home is in the prestigious, gated Huntington Court neighborhood with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and 3-car garage. Large vaulted ceilings formal living room with fireplace, formal dining room overlooking the back yard. Gourmet- kitchen with Dacor 6-burner stove, double oven, center work island and breakfast nook; microwave, refrigerator included. Gracious family room with wet bar and 2nd fireplace. Indoor laundry room furnished with washer and dryer, and wash tub. Plantation shuttles throughout. Master bedroom suite features vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet; and bathroom with dual sink, soaking tub and separate shower. 2nd and 3rd bedrooms share Jack and Jill bathroom . In-ground spa. Rent includes gardening. Available first of July. (Pictures taken prior to current rent.) REQUIRE 24 MONTH LEASE.