Last updated November 20 2019

8886 Plumas Circle

8886 Plumas Circle · No Longer Available
Location

8886 Plumas Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
putting green
garage
tennis court
Stunning 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Single Story Condo with No One Living Above or Below You. Popular Dunes Model - Light & Bright Open Concept Floorplan with Soaring Ceilings & 3 Skylights. Beautifully Upgraded Throughout, Including: Brand New Flooring (Wood-Style Vinyl & Neutral Carpet), New Paint, New Stainless Kitchen Appliances (5-Burner Gas Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator) and a Completely Remodeled Bathroom with New Vanity, Carrera Marble Countertop, New Fixtures, New Toilet, and Walk-In Shower with New Surround & Rain Glass Enclosure. It Includes a Spacious Bedroom with 2 Closets, Huge Living Room with Vaulted Ceiling and Sliders Opening to a Wonderful Private Patio with Laundry Closet and Gate Access to Greenbelts and Walking Paths and Access to the Single Car Detached Garage. The Dining Room has Vaulted Ceiling, New Ceiling Light Fan, and Views of the Patio. This Lovely Home is Located in the Beach-Closet Resort-Style Community of Huntington Landmark. It is an Exclusive Over 55 Guard-Gated Community with Ocean Breezes, Multi-Million Dollar Club House, Pools, Spas, Tennis Courts, Gym, Billiard Hall, Library, Arts & Crafts Room, Game Room, Wood Shop Room, Putting Green & Numerous Clubs & Activities. Only a few Miles to the Beach, Pier, Downtown Activities, New Pacific City Shopping, Dining, and More!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8886 Plumas Circle have any available units?
8886 Plumas Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 8886 Plumas Circle have?
Some of 8886 Plumas Circle's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8886 Plumas Circle currently offering any rent specials?
8886 Plumas Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8886 Plumas Circle pet-friendly?
No, 8886 Plumas Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 8886 Plumas Circle offer parking?
Yes, 8886 Plumas Circle offers parking.
Does 8886 Plumas Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8886 Plumas Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8886 Plumas Circle have a pool?
Yes, 8886 Plumas Circle has a pool.
Does 8886 Plumas Circle have accessible units?
No, 8886 Plumas Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 8886 Plumas Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8886 Plumas Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 8886 Plumas Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 8886 Plumas Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

