8886 Plumas Circle

Stunning 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Single Story Condo with No One Living Above or Below You. Popular Dunes Model - Light & Bright Open Concept Floorplan with Soaring Ceilings & 3 Skylights. Beautifully Upgraded Throughout, Including: Brand New Flooring (Wood-Style Vinyl & Neutral Carpet), New Paint, New Stainless Kitchen Appliances (5-Burner Gas Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator) and a Completely Remodeled Bathroom with New Vanity, Carrera Marble Countertop, New Fixtures, New Toilet, and Walk-In Shower with New Surround & Rain Glass Enclosure. It Includes a Spacious Bedroom with 2 Closets, Huge Living Room with Vaulted Ceiling and Sliders Opening to a Wonderful Private Patio with Laundry Closet and Gate Access to Greenbelts and Walking Paths and Access to the Single Car Detached Garage. The Dining Room has Vaulted Ceiling, New Ceiling Light Fan, and Views of the Patio. This Lovely Home is Located in the Beach-Closet Resort-Style Community of Huntington Landmark. It is an Exclusive Over 55 Guard-Gated Community with Ocean Breezes, Multi-Million Dollar Club House, Pools, Spas, Tennis Courts, Gym, Billiard Hall, Library, Arts & Crafts Room, Game Room, Wood Shop Room, Putting Green & Numerous Clubs & Activities. Only a few Miles to the Beach, Pier, Downtown Activities, New Pacific City Shopping, Dining, and More!