8745 Placer Circle

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard gym parking pool garage tennis court

SENIOR 55 PLUS HUNTINGTON LANDMARK, BEAUTFUL SINGLE STORY TWO BEDROOM, 2 BATH "MARINA MODEL",GREAT LOCATION. THIS UNIT IS SO CLOSE O THE OCEAN, FEEL THE OCEAN BREEZES. BEAUTIFUL LAMINATED WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. GUEST BATHROOM HAS BEEN UPGRADED, TWO SKYLIGHTS IN UNIT AND SHUTTERS ON WINDOWS. 1 CAR GARAGE WITH GARAGE DOOR OPENER. RECENT DISHWASHER, NEW KITCHEN SINK AND GARBARGE DISPOSAL. INCLUDES WASHER/DRYER, REFRIGERATOR. LOVELY COURTYARD ENTRY FOR YOUR LEISURE PLEASURE AND ADDITIONAL BACK PATIO. LANDMARK OFFERS MANY PLANNED ACTIVITIES; TENNIS, PICKLEBALL, GOLF CLUBS, LIBRARY, GYM, CERAMICS,WOODSHOP.

2 POOLS, 2 SPAS, PARTIES, DINNERS AND MORE. 24 HR. GUARD GATED. NON-SMOKERS/NO PETS.