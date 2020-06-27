All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated August 22 2019 at 3:27 AM

8681 Doremere Drive

8681 Doremere Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8681 Doremere Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
bbq/grill
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Light and bright 4 bedroom, 1 and 3/4 remodeled home, 1760 square feet of living space ideally situated on an approximately 6500 square foot corner lot. Walking distance to William T Newland Elementary School and great shopping centers near by and a couple miles to the beach. Master bathroom is recently renovated, walk in closet. 3 bedrooms have large mirrored glass closets, recessed lighting, 2nd bathroom complete with travertine and elegant tile. Rich dark wood floors throughout. Perfect for entertaining, newer built in bbq and outdoor mini refrigerator. Available August 15.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8681 Doremere Drive have any available units?
8681 Doremere Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 8681 Doremere Drive have?
Some of 8681 Doremere Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8681 Doremere Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8681 Doremere Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8681 Doremere Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8681 Doremere Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 8681 Doremere Drive offer parking?
No, 8681 Doremere Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8681 Doremere Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8681 Doremere Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8681 Doremere Drive have a pool?
No, 8681 Doremere Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8681 Doremere Drive have accessible units?
No, 8681 Doremere Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8681 Doremere Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8681 Doremere Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8681 Doremere Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8681 Doremere Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
