8681 Doremere Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Light and bright 4 bedroom, 1 and 3/4 remodeled home, 1760 square feet of living space ideally situated on an approximately 6500 square foot corner lot. Walking distance to William T Newland Elementary School and great shopping centers near by and a couple miles to the beach. Master bathroom is recently renovated, walk in closet. 3 bedrooms have large mirrored glass closets, recessed lighting, 2nd bathroom complete with travertine and elegant tile. Rich dark wood floors throughout. Perfect for entertaining, newer built in bbq and outdoor mini refrigerator. Available August 15.