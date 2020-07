Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range Property Amenities parking garage

Two story single family home with 5 bed, 3 bath in H.B. - Fantastic 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom two story single family home in the city of Huntington Beach. Features include: kitchen equipped with electric stove, microwave, dishwasher and granite countertops, large living and family rooms with fireplaces, spacious bedrooms, 3 car garage with direct access, great backyard with plenty of space for entertaining.



Gardening service included.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5683419)