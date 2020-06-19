8125 Eastport Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 04/07/19 Beautiful Townhouse - Walking Distance to beach! - Property Id: 105650



For lease for the first time ever! 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bathroom. 2 car direct access garage. Indoor laundry (W/D not included). The kitchen was completely renovated in 2018 with new cabinets, high end granite, subway tile backsplash, farmhouse sink and stainless steel appliances. New "wood look" tile flooring throughout the downstairs and newer carpet upstairs. Recessed lighting, raised panel doors and crown molding throughout. The Master Suite has two large closets! Large private back patio with custom pavers and shade structure. The townhome is nestled on a family friendly green belt in Surfside Townhomes by the Sea with incredible neighbors, walking distance to shopping center, restaurants and the beach!



Some pets will be considered with an additional deposit. As a courtesy to our neighbors, no aggressive or loud breeds.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/105650

Property Id 105650



(RLNE4766408)