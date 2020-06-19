All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:06 AM

8125 Eastport Dr

8125 Eastport Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8125 Eastport Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 04/07/19 Beautiful Townhouse - Walking Distance to beach! - Property Id: 105650

For lease for the first time ever! 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bathroom. 2 car direct access garage. Indoor laundry (W/D not included). The kitchen was completely renovated in 2018 with new cabinets, high end granite, subway tile backsplash, farmhouse sink and stainless steel appliances. New "wood look" tile flooring throughout the downstairs and newer carpet upstairs. Recessed lighting, raised panel doors and crown molding throughout. The Master Suite has two large closets! Large private back patio with custom pavers and shade structure. The townhome is nestled on a family friendly green belt in Surfside Townhomes by the Sea with incredible neighbors, walking distance to shopping center, restaurants and the beach!

Some pets will be considered with an additional deposit. As a courtesy to our neighbors, no aggressive or loud breeds.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/105650
Property Id 105650

(RLNE4766408)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8125 Eastport Dr have any available units?
8125 Eastport Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 8125 Eastport Dr have?
Some of 8125 Eastport Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8125 Eastport Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8125 Eastport Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8125 Eastport Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8125 Eastport Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8125 Eastport Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8125 Eastport Dr offers parking.
Does 8125 Eastport Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8125 Eastport Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8125 Eastport Dr have a pool?
No, 8125 Eastport Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8125 Eastport Dr have accessible units?
No, 8125 Eastport Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8125 Eastport Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8125 Eastport Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 8125 Eastport Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8125 Eastport Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
