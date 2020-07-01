803 Delaware Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Bike or walk to the beach, schools, parks, HB Pier and the famous Pacific City from this beautiful turnkey 3br, 3.5 bath, plus bonus room home. This open floor plan elegant 2,800 sq.ft. home is enhanced by high end finishes, crown moldings, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, whole-home speaker system, custom window treatments, owned solar panels, 2-car epoxy floor garage with built in storage, and more! Kitchen is complete with six-burner gas stove, granite counters, custom cabinetry, center island w/seating. Take the party outside to a rear patio with retractable awning and professionally landscaped yard. Head upstairs to a generous master suite with fireplace, walk-in closet, en-suite bath with dual sink vanity, large shower enclosure & jetted tub. Two secondary large bedrooms share a bath. Third level boasts a vaulted-ceiling bonus room, full bath, wet bar, including fridge and wine cooler, & access to rooftop deck and hot tub. Enjoy beautiful sunsets right from your rooftop deck. Welcome home!