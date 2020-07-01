All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated March 28 2020 at 2:58 AM

803 Delaware Street

Location

803 Delaware Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Yorktown

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Bike or walk to the beach, schools, parks, HB Pier and the famous Pacific City from this beautiful turnkey 3br, 3.5 bath, plus bonus room home. This open floor plan elegant 2,800 sq.ft. home is enhanced by high end finishes, crown moldings, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, whole-home speaker system, custom window treatments, owned solar panels, 2-car epoxy floor garage with built in storage, and more! Kitchen is complete with six-burner gas stove, granite counters, custom cabinetry, center island w/seating. Take the party outside to a rear patio with retractable awning and professionally landscaped yard. Head upstairs to a generous master suite with fireplace, walk-in closet, en-suite bath with dual sink vanity, large shower enclosure & jetted tub. Two secondary large bedrooms share a bath. Third level boasts a vaulted-ceiling bonus room, full bath, wet bar, including fridge and wine cooler, & access to rooftop deck and hot tub. Enjoy beautiful sunsets right from your rooftop deck. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 803 Delaware Street have any available units?
803 Delaware Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 803 Delaware Street have?
Some of 803 Delaware Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 803 Delaware Street currently offering any rent specials?
803 Delaware Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 803 Delaware Street pet-friendly?
No, 803 Delaware Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 803 Delaware Street offer parking?
Yes, 803 Delaware Street offers parking.
Does 803 Delaware Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 803 Delaware Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 803 Delaware Street have a pool?
No, 803 Delaware Street does not have a pool.
Does 803 Delaware Street have accessible units?
No, 803 Delaware Street does not have accessible units.
Does 803 Delaware Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 803 Delaware Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 803 Delaware Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 803 Delaware Street does not have units with air conditioning.

