7989 Aldea Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Attached Townhouse, Entry with Wood Flooring, Desk Area, Formal Living Room with Fireplaces, Separate Dining with Wood Flooring, Family Room with Ceiling Fan, Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Double Oven, Cook Top, Dishwasher, Sub Zero Refrigerator, Granite Counter Tops, Breakfast Bar, Wood Flooring, Balcony Off Kitchen, Wine Storage Area with Wine Refrigerator, Dual Staircase to Upstairs, Study Area with Built In Desk, Separate Den with Built-In Book Case, Large Master Bedroom with Ceiling Fan, New Carpet, Gas Fireplace, Connected Retreat Area, Master Bath with Dual Sinks, Roman Tub, Large Walk-In Closet with Built-Ins, Laundry Room with Wash Sink and Washer and Dryer Included (AS IS), Double Attached Garage with Opener, Gated Community, Community Pool, Spa, Walking Distance to the Beach and Downtown