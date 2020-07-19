All apartments in Huntington Beach
7989 Aldea Circle

7989 Aldea Cir
Location

7989 Aldea Cir, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Attached Townhouse, Entry with Wood Flooring, Desk Area, Formal Living Room with Fireplaces, Separate Dining with Wood Flooring, Family Room with Ceiling Fan, Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Double Oven, Cook Top, Dishwasher, Sub Zero Refrigerator, Granite Counter Tops, Breakfast Bar, Wood Flooring, Balcony Off Kitchen, Wine Storage Area with Wine Refrigerator, Dual Staircase to Upstairs, Study Area with Built In Desk, Separate Den with Built-In Book Case, Large Master Bedroom with Ceiling Fan, New Carpet, Gas Fireplace, Connected Retreat Area, Master Bath with Dual Sinks, Roman Tub, Large Walk-In Closet with Built-Ins, Laundry Room with Wash Sink and Washer and Dryer Included (AS IS), Double Attached Garage with Opener, Gated Community, Community Pool, Spa, Walking Distance to the Beach and Downtown

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7989 Aldea Circle have any available units?
7989 Aldea Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 7989 Aldea Circle have?
Some of 7989 Aldea Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7989 Aldea Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7989 Aldea Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7989 Aldea Circle pet-friendly?
No, 7989 Aldea Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 7989 Aldea Circle offer parking?
Yes, 7989 Aldea Circle offers parking.
Does 7989 Aldea Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7989 Aldea Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7989 Aldea Circle have a pool?
Yes, 7989 Aldea Circle has a pool.
Does 7989 Aldea Circle have accessible units?
No, 7989 Aldea Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7989 Aldea Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7989 Aldea Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 7989 Aldea Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 7989 Aldea Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
