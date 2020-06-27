All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 7973 Osuna Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
7973 Osuna Circle
Last updated April 21 2020 at 3:20 AM

7973 Osuna Circle

7973 Osuna Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7973 Osuna Cir, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
DESIRABLE SEA COVE AT THE WATERFRONT OCEAN VIEWS…a Resort-style Gated Community located a short walk from Beaches, Hotels and Pacific City with Restaurants and Shops. This elegant Upper End Unit Condo includes an Upgraded Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops and Breakfast Bar, SS Appliances such as a Sub-Zero Refrigerator, Wolf custom Gas Range. Other features are a Circular Dining Room with recessed Ceiling and Custom Light Fixture, Powder Room and Downstairs Bedroom with Bath/ Tub Shower. Separate Laundry Room w/Sink. Third Level is a Master Bedroom Retreat w/Fireplace opening into a large Bath with Soaking Tub, separate Shower, Dual Sinks and Custom walk-in Closet, as well as an Office and Sitting Room with beautiful Ocean View. Home features Arched doorways, Wood Floors, Recessed lighting and high Ceilings. Community features a lovely Courtyard with Fountain as well as a Pool/Spa area. Attached two car Garage with Direct access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7973 Osuna Circle have any available units?
7973 Osuna Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 7973 Osuna Circle have?
Some of 7973 Osuna Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7973 Osuna Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7973 Osuna Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7973 Osuna Circle pet-friendly?
No, 7973 Osuna Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 7973 Osuna Circle offer parking?
Yes, 7973 Osuna Circle offers parking.
Does 7973 Osuna Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7973 Osuna Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7973 Osuna Circle have a pool?
Yes, 7973 Osuna Circle has a pool.
Does 7973 Osuna Circle have accessible units?
No, 7973 Osuna Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7973 Osuna Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7973 Osuna Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 7973 Osuna Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 7973 Osuna Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Highlander Apartment Homes
16162 Sher Lane
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Vista
21551 Brookhurst St
Huntington Beach, CA 92646
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
eaves Huntington Beach
6700 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Regency Palms
6762 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles