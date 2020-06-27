7973 Osuna Circle

Amenities

DESIRABLE SEA COVE AT THE WATERFRONT OCEAN VIEWS…a Resort-style Gated Community located a short walk from Beaches, Hotels and Pacific City with Restaurants and Shops. This elegant Upper End Unit Condo includes an Upgraded Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops and Breakfast Bar, SS Appliances such as a Sub-Zero Refrigerator, Wolf custom Gas Range. Other features are a Circular Dining Room with recessed Ceiling and Custom Light Fixture, Powder Room and Downstairs Bedroom with Bath/ Tub Shower. Separate Laundry Room w/Sink. Third Level is a Master Bedroom Retreat w/Fireplace opening into a large Bath with Soaking Tub, separate Shower, Dual Sinks and Custom walk-in Closet, as well as an Office and Sitting Room with beautiful Ocean View. Home features Arched doorways, Wood Floors, Recessed lighting and high Ceilings. Community features a lovely Courtyard with Fountain as well as a Pool/Spa area. Attached two car Garage with Direct access.