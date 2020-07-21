7972 Aldea Circle

Amenities

WATERFRONT! By PACIFIC CITY! Very Bright Townhome with attached 2-car garage! SeaCove at the WATERFRONT Gated Community! Best Premium Beach Location next to the Waterfront Hyatt Resorts & Spa in Huntington Beach. And Pacific City. Resort like living with Secured Gate Entry, Lush Tropical Landscaping, Tranquil neighborhood with plenty of guest parkings. Association Lagoon style Pool, Spa, Cabanas, BBQ Island, Hot Shower, Tot Lot, and Direct Foot/Bike Access to the Sand. Home features built in 2005, 2 Master Suites+ 1 small Office on 2nd floor, 2.5 Baths + Roman Tub, Fire Place in Living Room, French Doors Through out, Large relaxing Patio and Deck, Stainless Steel Appliances, Laundry Room on ground floor, 2-car Attached Garage with Epoxy Flooring, Closet Organizers, Mirror Closets/Door, Designer Carpet (stairs and Master Bedroom only), Designer wood-like flooring (Living room, Office, Formal Dining, and Ground Floor Master Bedroom) and 20' Ceramic Flooring (Kitchen, Kitchen Nook, Baths, Foyer, and Laundry Room). Home is super clean and ready for move-in. Long term rental welcome! Rents include Water, Trash, and HOA Dues.