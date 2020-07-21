All apartments in Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach, CA
7972 Aldea Circle
Last updated July 25 2019 at 4:04 AM

7972 Aldea Circle

7972 Aldea Cir · No Longer Available
Location

7972 Aldea Cir, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
hot tub
WATERFRONT! By PACIFIC CITY! Very Bright Townhome with attached 2-car garage! SeaCove at the WATERFRONT Gated Community! Best Premium Beach Location next to the Waterfront Hyatt Resorts & Spa in Huntington Beach. And Pacific City. Resort like living with Secured Gate Entry, Lush Tropical Landscaping, Tranquil neighborhood with plenty of guest parkings. Association Lagoon style Pool, Spa, Cabanas, BBQ Island, Hot Shower, Tot Lot, and Direct Foot/Bike Access to the Sand. Home features built in 2005, 2 Master Suites+ 1 small Office on 2nd floor, 2.5 Baths + Roman Tub, Fire Place in Living Room, French Doors Through out, Large relaxing Patio and Deck, Stainless Steel Appliances, Laundry Room on ground floor, 2-car Attached Garage with Epoxy Flooring, Closet Organizers, Mirror Closets/Door, Designer Carpet (stairs and Master Bedroom only), Designer wood-like flooring (Living room, Office, Formal Dining, and Ground Floor Master Bedroom) and 20' Ceramic Flooring (Kitchen, Kitchen Nook, Baths, Foyer, and Laundry Room). Home is super clean and ready for move-in. Long term rental welcome! Rents include Water, Trash, and HOA Dues.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7972 Aldea Circle have any available units?
7972 Aldea Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 7972 Aldea Circle have?
Some of 7972 Aldea Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7972 Aldea Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7972 Aldea Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7972 Aldea Circle pet-friendly?
No, 7972 Aldea Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 7972 Aldea Circle offer parking?
Yes, 7972 Aldea Circle offers parking.
Does 7972 Aldea Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7972 Aldea Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7972 Aldea Circle have a pool?
Yes, 7972 Aldea Circle has a pool.
Does 7972 Aldea Circle have accessible units?
No, 7972 Aldea Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7972 Aldea Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 7972 Aldea Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7972 Aldea Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 7972 Aldea Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
