Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

7891-7901 Stark Dr, Huntington Beach, CA is a multi-family home. It is 14 turn-key apartment units, situated less than 400 yards to the Bella Terra Mall. Amenities include 24 garage stalls, select yards, balconies, and on-site laundry rooms. The property benefits from its superb location, next to the mall, biking distance to Bolsa Chica State Park, Huntington Harbor, and to the various boutique restaurants and shopping of Downtown Huntington Beach.

.



https://www.mashcole.com/apartment-for-rent/huntington-beach-3-bed-1.5-bath/3452/



IT490612 - IT49MC3452