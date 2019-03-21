All apartments in Huntington Beach
7891-7901 Stark Dr.

7891 Stark Dr · (201) 845-7300
Location

7891 Stark Dr, Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Washington

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
7891-7901 Stark Dr, Huntington Beach, CA is a multi-family home. It is 14 turn-key apartment units, situated less than 400 yards to the Bella Terra Mall. Amenities include 24 garage stalls, select yards, balconies, and on-site laundry rooms. The property benefits from its superb location, next to the mall, biking distance to Bolsa Chica State Park, Huntington Harbor, and to the various boutique restaurants and shopping of Downtown Huntington Beach.
.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7891-7901 Stark Dr. have any available units?
7891-7901 Stark Dr. has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 7891-7901 Stark Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
7891-7901 Stark Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7891-7901 Stark Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 7891-7901 Stark Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 7891-7901 Stark Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 7891-7901 Stark Dr. does offer parking.
Does 7891-7901 Stark Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7891-7901 Stark Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7891-7901 Stark Dr. have a pool?
No, 7891-7901 Stark Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 7891-7901 Stark Dr. have accessible units?
No, 7891-7901 Stark Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 7891-7901 Stark Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7891-7901 Stark Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7891-7901 Stark Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7891-7901 Stark Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
