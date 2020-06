Amenities

Nice 2bed/2bath apt & 1-carport parking in the City of Huntington Beach. Updated kitchen with lovely cabinets, granite countertops, and stove/oven. Tile flooring throughout the unit. Wall heater inside the unit. Laundry room on-site for tenant's convenience. Convenient location that's close to parks, schools, the beach, I-405 freeway, City of Fountain Valley, City of Costa Mesa, and much more!