Last updated July 6 2019 at 10:22 AM

7761 Ronald

7761 Ronald Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7761 Ronald Dr, Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Oak View

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
BEACH CLOSE 2 BEDROOM HOME AVAILABLE FOR RENT - Enjoy the HB lifestyle today with a quick bike or UBER ride to downtown and HB PIER! Beach close 2 bed, 1 bath detached home nestled at the end a cul-de-sac on a large lot. This home features a remodeled kitchen and bath with tile floors, granite counters, gas range with a microwave and dishwasher. Approximately 950 sqft, this front house includes a one car garage with laundry and adjacent carport with large front and backyards and ample street parking. Rent includes water and trash. AVAILABLE 7/20/19.

(RLNE4982880)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7761 Ronald have any available units?
7761 Ronald doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 7761 Ronald have?
Some of 7761 Ronald's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7761 Ronald currently offering any rent specials?
7761 Ronald is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7761 Ronald pet-friendly?
Yes, 7761 Ronald is pet friendly.
Does 7761 Ronald offer parking?
Yes, 7761 Ronald offers parking.
Does 7761 Ronald have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7761 Ronald does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7761 Ronald have a pool?
No, 7761 Ronald does not have a pool.
Does 7761 Ronald have accessible units?
No, 7761 Ronald does not have accessible units.
Does 7761 Ronald have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7761 Ronald has units with dishwashers.
Does 7761 Ronald have units with air conditioning?
No, 7761 Ronald does not have units with air conditioning.
