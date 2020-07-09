All apartments in Huntington Beach
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
7253 Richard Court
Last updated March 25 2020 at 3:25 AM

7253 Richard Court

7253 Richard Ct · No Longer Available
Location

7253 Richard Ct, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Call Lisa Karos to see this beautiful townhome
714-335-4546
This mediterranean townhome is meticulously maintained with all the luxury amenities and style you can imagine. Featuring distressed ebony hardwood floors, travertine baths, granite counters, custom tumbled backsplash with under cabinet lighting, stainless appliances including Viking range, plantation shutters, glowing fireplace and ceiling fans in all rooms. Custom oil rubbed bronze fixtures and door hardware replaced throughout. Marble master bath with frameless shower and soaking tub. Front patio upgraded with tumbled stone flooring. Upgraded throughout. Located in the small community of Tuscany with only 28 units. All bathrooms are upstairs. Walking distance to Huntington Beach High School, the Seacliff shopping center, The HB pier, main street, restaurants, shops and Pacific City.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7253 Richard Court have any available units?
7253 Richard Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 7253 Richard Court have?
Some of 7253 Richard Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7253 Richard Court currently offering any rent specials?
7253 Richard Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7253 Richard Court pet-friendly?
No, 7253 Richard Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 7253 Richard Court offer parking?
No, 7253 Richard Court does not offer parking.
Does 7253 Richard Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7253 Richard Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7253 Richard Court have a pool?
No, 7253 Richard Court does not have a pool.
Does 7253 Richard Court have accessible units?
No, 7253 Richard Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7253 Richard Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7253 Richard Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7253 Richard Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7253 Richard Court does not have units with air conditioning.
