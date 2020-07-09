7253 Richard Court

Amenities

Call Lisa Karos to see this beautiful townhome

714-335-4546

This mediterranean townhome is meticulously maintained with all the luxury amenities and style you can imagine. Featuring distressed ebony hardwood floors, travertine baths, granite counters, custom tumbled backsplash with under cabinet lighting, stainless appliances including Viking range, plantation shutters, glowing fireplace and ceiling fans in all rooms. Custom oil rubbed bronze fixtures and door hardware replaced throughout. Marble master bath with frameless shower and soaking tub. Front patio upgraded with tumbled stone flooring. Upgraded throughout. Located in the small community of Tuscany with only 28 units. All bathrooms are upstairs. Walking distance to Huntington Beach High School, the Seacliff shopping center, The HB pier, main street, restaurants, shops and Pacific City.