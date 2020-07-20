711 pacific coast highway

Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool volleyball court sauna

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage sauna volleyball court

Surfers paradise with ocean views! The only complex on the sand in Huntington Beach. 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo with an oversized, shared ocean view back deck and private front deck. Walk out of the complex directly on to the sand and beach bike path. The city Huntington Beach hosts numerous events including the US Open of Surfing, AVP Beach Volleyball Tournament, the Great Pacific Airshow, the largest 4th of July parade west of the Mississippi and many other events near the pier less than a 5 min walk away. Community pool and sauna nearby. This condo is located on the same level as the parking garage so there are no steps required to access the unit. Available After September 31st, 2019. Minimum 1 month rental. July rental fee is $1,000 higher than other months. Available Oct 1, 2019 through July 31st 2020.