Huntington Beach, CA
711 pacific coast highway
Last updated August 19 2019 at 11:07 AM

711 pacific coast highway

711 California Highway 1 · No Longer Available
Location

711 California Highway 1, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
volleyball court
sauna
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
sauna
volleyball court
Surfers paradise with ocean views! The only complex on the sand in Huntington Beach. 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo with an oversized, shared ocean view back deck and private front deck. Walk out of the complex directly on to the sand and beach bike path. The city Huntington Beach hosts numerous events including the US Open of Surfing, AVP Beach Volleyball Tournament, the Great Pacific Airshow, the largest 4th of July parade west of the Mississippi and many other events near the pier less than a 5 min walk away. Community pool and sauna nearby. This condo is located on the same level as the parking garage so there are no steps required to access the unit. Available After September 31st, 2019. Minimum 1 month rental. July rental fee is $1,000 higher than other months. Available Oct 1, 2019 through July 31st 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 pacific coast highway have any available units?
711 pacific coast highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 711 pacific coast highway have?
Some of 711 pacific coast highway's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 711 pacific coast highway currently offering any rent specials?
711 pacific coast highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 pacific coast highway pet-friendly?
No, 711 pacific coast highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 711 pacific coast highway offer parking?
Yes, 711 pacific coast highway offers parking.
Does 711 pacific coast highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 711 pacific coast highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 pacific coast highway have a pool?
Yes, 711 pacific coast highway has a pool.
Does 711 pacific coast highway have accessible units?
No, 711 pacific coast highway does not have accessible units.
Does 711 pacific coast highway have units with dishwashers?
No, 711 pacific coast highway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 711 pacific coast highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 711 pacific coast highway does not have units with air conditioning.
