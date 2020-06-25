All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated July 14 2019 at 10:09 AM

7041 Stonewood Drive

7041 Stonewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7041 Stonewood Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
7041 Stonewood Drive Available 08/01/19 Upgraded 5 bedroom, 4 bath Huntington Beach dual master pool home with too many amenities to list - Upgraded 5 bedroom, 4 bath Huntington Beach home with dual masters and too many amenities to list. Must see to believe - this home will rent quickly!

Features include:
DESIGNER KITCHEN:
* Bright, open kitchen w/ white wood cabinetry, soft tone granite countertops, white subway tiles, stainless steel appliances including a chef quality stove and refrigerator (included as-is), massive triangular center island/breakfast bar with pendant lights, pantry closet, hardwood floors and recessed lighting. Dining area with custom bench seating.

MAN/WOMAN CAVE:
* Incredible upstairs man/woman cave with gorgeous built in bar with pendant lights, two flat screen TVs (included as-is), built in stereo speakers, plantation shutters, faux brick wall covering, rich hard wood flooring, impressive vaulted ceiling and recessed lighting.

DUAL MASTERS:
* Huge upstairs master bedroom features ample closet space including one walk-in closet. Adjacent master bathroom is immaculate with dual sink vanity, granite countertop on a rich wood cabinet, gorgeous white tile with attractive backsplash and accents, custom mirror and full sized walk-in shower with sparkling chrome fixtures.
* Ground floor master suite features multiple closets and an en-suite bath with large single sink vanity and full sized walk-in shower.
* Additional ground floor bedrooms are all quite spacious with walk-in closets and custom lights in each. These rooms are served by two main hallway bathes (one with a full shower/tub combo) .

POOL & OTHER OUTDOOR AMENITIES:
* Sparkling built-in swimming pool with water fall and large raised spa (pool service provided by Landlord)
* L-shaped putting/chipping green.
* Firepit with built-in cabinet for flatscreen TV.
* Spacious patio and faux grass area.
* This home is perfect for entertaining.

OTHER AMENITIES:
* Central air conditioning.
* Ground floor living family rooms both feature warm inviting fireplaces and sliding glass doors to the front and back yards. Living room includes mounted flatscreen TV (as-is).
* Designer touches include new paint throughout, custom light fixtures, custom metal front door, hardwood flooring, plantation shutters, crown moulding, recessed lighting.
* Built-in security system (monitoring may be enabled at Tenant's cost)
* Spacious two (2) car attached garage with automatic garage door opener and laundry hookups.
* Close to award winning schools and a short distance to world famous beaches, the Huntington Beach pier, dining, entertainment, shopping and all major freeways.

LEASE DETAILS:
* Home is available August 1, 2019
* One year lease required, two year lease preferred.
* Small pet MAY be considered with exceptional credit and financials.
* Sorry, absolutely NO SMOKING permitted.
* Tenant responsible for all utility services. Solar panels will reduce electricity costs significantly.
* Pool & gardening services provided by landlord.

Home is occupied. Please do NOT disturb occupants. Please call (714) 822-8423 to schedule for a private showing.

*** If you see this home advertised online for less than the rental amount quoted here, the ad is a SCAM. We are the only authorized agent for this property. Please email us a link to any bogus or fraudulent ads so we can report it to the appropriate authorities. Please do NOT send money to anyone who offers keys in exchange for a deposit check - especially if they are out of state. When in doubt, please feel free to contact us. ***

Offered by:
MONTICELLO PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
California Department of Real Estate #01966216

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4948393)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7041 Stonewood Drive have any available units?
7041 Stonewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 7041 Stonewood Drive have?
Some of 7041 Stonewood Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7041 Stonewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7041 Stonewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7041 Stonewood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7041 Stonewood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7041 Stonewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7041 Stonewood Drive offers parking.
Does 7041 Stonewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7041 Stonewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7041 Stonewood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7041 Stonewood Drive has a pool.
Does 7041 Stonewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 7041 Stonewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7041 Stonewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7041 Stonewood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7041 Stonewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7041 Stonewood Drive has units with air conditioning.
