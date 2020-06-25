Amenities

7041 Stonewood Drive Available 08/01/19 Upgraded 5 bedroom, 4 bath Huntington Beach dual master pool home with too many amenities to list - Upgraded 5 bedroom, 4 bath Huntington Beach home with dual masters and too many amenities to list. Must see to believe - this home will rent quickly!



Features include:

DESIGNER KITCHEN:

* Bright, open kitchen w/ white wood cabinetry, soft tone granite countertops, white subway tiles, stainless steel appliances including a chef quality stove and refrigerator (included as-is), massive triangular center island/breakfast bar with pendant lights, pantry closet, hardwood floors and recessed lighting. Dining area with custom bench seating.



MAN/WOMAN CAVE:

* Incredible upstairs man/woman cave with gorgeous built in bar with pendant lights, two flat screen TVs (included as-is), built in stereo speakers, plantation shutters, faux brick wall covering, rich hard wood flooring, impressive vaulted ceiling and recessed lighting.



DUAL MASTERS:

* Huge upstairs master bedroom features ample closet space including one walk-in closet. Adjacent master bathroom is immaculate with dual sink vanity, granite countertop on a rich wood cabinet, gorgeous white tile with attractive backsplash and accents, custom mirror and full sized walk-in shower with sparkling chrome fixtures.

* Ground floor master suite features multiple closets and an en-suite bath with large single sink vanity and full sized walk-in shower.

* Additional ground floor bedrooms are all quite spacious with walk-in closets and custom lights in each. These rooms are served by two main hallway bathes (one with a full shower/tub combo) .



POOL & OTHER OUTDOOR AMENITIES:

* Sparkling built-in swimming pool with water fall and large raised spa (pool service provided by Landlord)

* L-shaped putting/chipping green.

* Firepit with built-in cabinet for flatscreen TV.

* Spacious patio and faux grass area.

* This home is perfect for entertaining.



OTHER AMENITIES:

* Central air conditioning.

* Ground floor living family rooms both feature warm inviting fireplaces and sliding glass doors to the front and back yards. Living room includes mounted flatscreen TV (as-is).

* Designer touches include new paint throughout, custom light fixtures, custom metal front door, hardwood flooring, plantation shutters, crown moulding, recessed lighting.

* Built-in security system (monitoring may be enabled at Tenant's cost)

* Spacious two (2) car attached garage with automatic garage door opener and laundry hookups.

* Close to award winning schools and a short distance to world famous beaches, the Huntington Beach pier, dining, entertainment, shopping and all major freeways.



LEASE DETAILS:

* Home is available August 1, 2019

* One year lease required, two year lease preferred.

* Small pet MAY be considered with exceptional credit and financials.

* Sorry, absolutely NO SMOKING permitted.

* Tenant responsible for all utility services. Solar panels will reduce electricity costs significantly.

* Pool & gardening services provided by landlord.



Home is occupied. Please do NOT disturb occupants. Please call (714) 822-8423 to schedule for a private showing.



*** If you see this home advertised online for less than the rental amount quoted here, the ad is a SCAM. We are the only authorized agent for this property. Please email us a link to any bogus or fraudulent ads so we can report it to the appropriate authorities. Please do NOT send money to anyone who offers keys in exchange for a deposit check - especially if they are out of state. When in doubt, please feel free to contact us. ***



Offered by:

MONTICELLO PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

California Department of Real Estate #01966216



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4948393)