Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:13 PM

6902 Cumberland Drive

6902 Cumberland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6902 Cumberland Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Lovely light & bright single story home located on quiet cul-de-sac street. Beautiful lush, front entry that enters into an open floor plan featuring a living room, dining room and remodeled kitchen with plenty of storage. Kitchen opens to a spacious private back yard, great for entertaining. The master bedroom has its own bath and the other 3 spacious bedrooms share a large updated bath with 2 sinks. Some of the amenities include recessed kitchen lighting, newer garage door with WIFI opener, newer AC & furnace, Dual Pane Windows and 200 AMP electrical and solar panels. Conveniently located near Westminster Mall, Bella Terra and easily accessible to the 405 freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6902 Cumberland Drive have any available units?
6902 Cumberland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 6902 Cumberland Drive have?
Some of 6902 Cumberland Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6902 Cumberland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6902 Cumberland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6902 Cumberland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6902 Cumberland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 6902 Cumberland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6902 Cumberland Drive offers parking.
Does 6902 Cumberland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6902 Cumberland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6902 Cumberland Drive have a pool?
No, 6902 Cumberland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6902 Cumberland Drive have accessible units?
No, 6902 Cumberland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6902 Cumberland Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6902 Cumberland Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6902 Cumberland Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6902 Cumberland Drive has units with air conditioning.
