6761 Rook Drive

Amenities
If you're looking for a great home in a great neighborhood...you've just found your dream home! This wonderful Cal Classic single-story 4 bedroom pool home features a completely remodeled kitchen with amazing granite counters, elegant cabinetry w/huge double pantries, and stainless steel appliances! This home has 2 completely remodeled bathrooms featuring custom travertine bath and shower, new laminate wood floors in the bedrooms and family room; and travertine floors in the entryway, kitchen, and dining room! You will appreciate having 4 bedrooms (including a huge master bedroom perfect for your large furniture), a huge 340 sqft. family room perfect for large gatherings, a formal living room w/vaulted ceilings and brick fireplace, dual pane windows w/custom roller shades, newer furnace and ducting, and a gorgeous pool and spa! Best of all, you are just steps from Golden View Elementary School, HB Central Park & Library, HB Sports Complex, The Equestrian Center, HB Senior Center, Frisbee Disc Course, The Wetlands, and just minutes from Bella Terra Mall, freeways, and the world famous HB Ocean!