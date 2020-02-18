All apartments in Huntington Beach
6761 Rook Drive

6761 Rook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6761 Rook Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
If you're looking for a great home in a great neighborhood...you've just found your dream home! This wonderful Cal Classic single-story 4 bedroom pool home features a completely remodeled kitchen with amazing granite counters, elegant cabinetry w/huge double pantries, and stainless steel appliances! This home has 2 completely remodeled bathrooms featuring custom travertine bath and shower, new laminate wood floors in the bedrooms and family room; and travertine floors in the entryway, kitchen, and dining room! You will appreciate having 4 bedrooms (including a huge master bedroom perfect for your large furniture), a huge 340 sqft. family room perfect for large gatherings, a formal living room w/vaulted ceilings and brick fireplace, dual pane windows w/custom roller shades, newer furnace and ducting, and a gorgeous pool and spa! Best of all, you are just steps from Golden View Elementary School, HB Central Park & Library, HB Sports Complex, The Equestrian Center, HB Senior Center, Frisbee Disc Course, The Wetlands, and just minutes from Bella Terra Mall, freeways, and the world famous HB Ocean!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6761 Rook Drive have any available units?
6761 Rook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 6761 Rook Drive have?
Some of 6761 Rook Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6761 Rook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6761 Rook Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6761 Rook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6761 Rook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 6761 Rook Drive offer parking?
No, 6761 Rook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6761 Rook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6761 Rook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6761 Rook Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6761 Rook Drive has a pool.
Does 6761 Rook Drive have accessible units?
No, 6761 Rook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6761 Rook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6761 Rook Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6761 Rook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6761 Rook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
