6651 Feather Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill hot tub

Absolutely gorgeous newer-built Estate with downstairs bedroom and bathroom in the 24 hour guard-gated exclusive community of Boardwalk. Located 800 yards from the beach. No expense spared in this lavish home with great curb appeal. It boasts volume ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors downstairs and sculptured carpet up, arched passages, recessed lighting, crown molding, designer paint, & custom window treatments. It features a gourmet kitchen with huge center island, granite countertops, travertine backsplash, walk-in pantry, large butler's pantry w/granite counter, and stainless steel appliance including double ovens, 6-burner gas range, and built-in microwave. The kitchen is open to breakfast nook area and huge family room with fireplace and custom built-ins. It also includes: Elegant formal living room, formal dining room, upstairs loft/bonus room, Extra wide landing area w/lots of windows and natural light. The large master suite has two walk-in closets and spa-style luxurious bathroom with dual vanities, granite countertops, soaking tub, & separate walk-in oversized shower. 2 more bedrooms upstairs share a jack & jill bathroom. Also an upstairs inside laundry room. Wonderful entertainer's backyard is very private and has spacious patio with custom built-in stacked stone BBQ center and outdoor fireplace.