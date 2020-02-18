All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated April 3 2020 at 8:17 PM

6651 Feather Drive

6651 Feather Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6651 Feather Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Seacliff

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
Absolutely gorgeous newer-built Estate with downstairs bedroom and bathroom in the 24 hour guard-gated exclusive community of Boardwalk. Located 800 yards from the beach. No expense spared in this lavish home with great curb appeal. It boasts volume ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors downstairs and sculptured carpet up, arched passages, recessed lighting, crown molding, designer paint, & custom window treatments. It features a gourmet kitchen with huge center island, granite countertops, travertine backsplash, walk-in pantry, large butler's pantry w/granite counter, and stainless steel appliance including double ovens, 6-burner gas range, and built-in microwave. The kitchen is open to breakfast nook area and huge family room with fireplace and custom built-ins. It also includes: Elegant formal living room, formal dining room, upstairs loft/bonus room, Extra wide landing area w/lots of windows and natural light. The large master suite has two walk-in closets and spa-style luxurious bathroom with dual vanities, granite countertops, soaking tub, & separate walk-in oversized shower. 2 more bedrooms upstairs share a jack & jill bathroom. Also an upstairs inside laundry room. Wonderful entertainer's backyard is very private and has spacious patio with custom built-in stacked stone BBQ center and outdoor fireplace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6651 Feather Drive have any available units?
6651 Feather Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 6651 Feather Drive have?
Some of 6651 Feather Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6651 Feather Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6651 Feather Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6651 Feather Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6651 Feather Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 6651 Feather Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6651 Feather Drive offers parking.
Does 6651 Feather Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6651 Feather Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6651 Feather Drive have a pool?
No, 6651 Feather Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6651 Feather Drive have accessible units?
No, 6651 Feather Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6651 Feather Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6651 Feather Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6651 Feather Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6651 Feather Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

