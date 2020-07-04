All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

6432 Harvard Circle

6432 Harvard Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6432 Harvard Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cul-de-sac location Single Story 3 BR 2 BA 2 Car Attached Garage, 16 Mins From Beach - Cul-de-sac location Single Story 3BR; 2BA; two-car attached garage with opener. Solid oak hardwood floors, new carpet in all bedrooms, and new windows. Kitchen has quartz counter tops with subway tile backsplash, stainless steel sink, gas cooking, dishwasher, refrigerator, canned LED lighting, eating area with ceiling fan, and slider door leading to enclosed patio for additional relaxing and entertaining. Living room with fireplace. Master bedroom has mirrored closet doors, attached private bath with shower stall. Hall bath with tub/shower combo. Laundry hook-ups in garage with gas connection for a dryer. Walking distance to award winning gold ribbon Schroeder Elementary school and just 16 minutes from the Beach. Gardener included.

(RLNE5709974)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6432 Harvard Circle have any available units?
6432 Harvard Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 6432 Harvard Circle have?
Some of 6432 Harvard Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6432 Harvard Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6432 Harvard Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6432 Harvard Circle pet-friendly?
No, 6432 Harvard Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 6432 Harvard Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6432 Harvard Circle offers parking.
Does 6432 Harvard Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6432 Harvard Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6432 Harvard Circle have a pool?
No, 6432 Harvard Circle does not have a pool.
Does 6432 Harvard Circle have accessible units?
No, 6432 Harvard Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6432 Harvard Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6432 Harvard Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 6432 Harvard Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 6432 Harvard Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

