6432 Harvard Circle

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Cul-de-sac location Single Story 3 BR 2 BA 2 Car Attached Garage, 16 Mins From Beach - Cul-de-sac location Single Story 3BR; 2BA; two-car attached garage with opener. Solid oak hardwood floors, new carpet in all bedrooms, and new windows. Kitchen has quartz counter tops with subway tile backsplash, stainless steel sink, gas cooking, dishwasher, refrigerator, canned LED lighting, eating area with ceiling fan, and slider door leading to enclosed patio for additional relaxing and entertaining. Living room with fireplace. Master bedroom has mirrored closet doors, attached private bath with shower stall. Hall bath with tub/shower combo. Laundry hook-ups in garage with gas connection for a dryer. Walking distance to award winning gold ribbon Schroeder Elementary school and just 16 minutes from the Beach. Gardener included.



