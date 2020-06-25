6151 Dundee Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Fabulous cul de sac, ultra quiet location! Beautiful 3 bedroom (incl. master suite) and 2 bath, completely remodeled. Like new. Enjoy a remodeled kitchen and two baths, laminate flooring, tile floors in family dining area, kitchen, entry, and baths, carpet in living room, ceiling fans throughout, window blinds and dual paned windows, and a huge, fully useable backyard, very private, completely fenced and gated, with a big concrete patio. Ideal location that is close to shopping, freeway and beach access. Two Refrigerators, newer washer and dryer are included, too. Good credit and income history is a must. There is an attached, oversized 2 car garage with direct entry, plus driveway parking, too.Drought tolerant front yard, auto sprinklers and owner provides landscaping service. Text David Reams for information and showing options. 310-721-4858