Last updated August 14 2019 at 3:19 AM

6151 Dundee Drive

6151 Dundee Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6151 Dundee Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous cul de sac, ultra quiet location! Beautiful 3 bedroom (incl. master suite) and 2 bath, completely remodeled. Like new. Enjoy a remodeled kitchen and two baths, laminate flooring, tile floors in family dining area, kitchen, entry, and baths, carpet in living room, ceiling fans throughout, window blinds and dual paned windows, and a huge, fully useable backyard, very private, completely fenced and gated, with a big concrete patio. Ideal location that is close to shopping, freeway and beach access. Two Refrigerators, newer washer and dryer are included, too. Good credit and income history is a must. There is an attached, oversized 2 car garage with direct entry, plus driveway parking, too.Drought tolerant front yard, auto sprinklers and owner provides landscaping service. Text David Reams for information and showing options. 310-721-4858

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6151 Dundee Drive have any available units?
6151 Dundee Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 6151 Dundee Drive have?
Some of 6151 Dundee Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6151 Dundee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6151 Dundee Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6151 Dundee Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6151 Dundee Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 6151 Dundee Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6151 Dundee Drive offers parking.
Does 6151 Dundee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6151 Dundee Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6151 Dundee Drive have a pool?
No, 6151 Dundee Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6151 Dundee Drive have accessible units?
No, 6151 Dundee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6151 Dundee Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6151 Dundee Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6151 Dundee Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6151 Dundee Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
