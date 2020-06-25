6121 Cornell Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Single Family Residence in desirable area of Huntington Beach. With 5 bedroom and 2 bathrooms this home offers 1756 sf. This home offers a spacious garden backyard. New wood-like flooring in the living room, kitchen and hallways. New Carpet in the bedrooms. Double pane windows with 2 inch blinds. Large Country style kitchen with middle island, wall oven, dishwasher and microwave. Cozy fireplace with mantel in the Living Area. 2 car garage with opener, direct access and separate laundry room.



****Good Credit required by all applicants, 3X Monthly Rent/Income ratio required.