Last updated June 26 2019

6121 Cornell Drive

6121 Cornell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6121 Cornell Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Single Family Residence in desirable area of Huntington Beach. With 5 bedroom and 2 bathrooms this home offers 1756 sf. This home offers a spacious garden backyard. New wood-like flooring in the living room, kitchen and hallways. New Carpet in the bedrooms. Double pane windows with 2 inch blinds. Large Country style kitchen with middle island, wall oven, dishwasher and microwave. Cozy fireplace with mantel in the Living Area. 2 car garage with opener, direct access and separate laundry room.

****Good Credit required by all applicants, 3X Monthly Rent/Income ratio required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6121 Cornell Drive have any available units?
6121 Cornell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 6121 Cornell Drive have?
Some of 6121 Cornell Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6121 Cornell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6121 Cornell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6121 Cornell Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6121 Cornell Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 6121 Cornell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6121 Cornell Drive offers parking.
Does 6121 Cornell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6121 Cornell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6121 Cornell Drive have a pool?
No, 6121 Cornell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6121 Cornell Drive have accessible units?
No, 6121 Cornell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6121 Cornell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6121 Cornell Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6121 Cornell Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6121 Cornell Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
