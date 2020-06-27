All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 6061 Anacapa Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
6061 Anacapa Drive
Last updated November 23 2019 at 8:32 PM

6061 Anacapa Drive

6061 Anacapa Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6061 Anacapa Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
PRICE REDUCE!! Property just received a $200 price reduction and is now $2,800 per month. See the house on Saturday, November 15th, 2019 from 10AM to 1PM. Text 714-215-7421 to let me know you will be stopping by. Good sized 4 bedroom/2 bathroom home offers new flooring throughout, freshly painted, and upgraded kitchen counter tops. New tile in master bathroom shower and the home offers a good floor plan and is easy access to the 405 FWY. Back yard has several fruit trees including orange, lemon, and fig tree. 2 car garage with direct access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6061 Anacapa Drive have any available units?
6061 Anacapa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
Is 6061 Anacapa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6061 Anacapa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6061 Anacapa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6061 Anacapa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 6061 Anacapa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6061 Anacapa Drive offers parking.
Does 6061 Anacapa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6061 Anacapa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6061 Anacapa Drive have a pool?
No, 6061 Anacapa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6061 Anacapa Drive have accessible units?
No, 6061 Anacapa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6061 Anacapa Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6061 Anacapa Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6061 Anacapa Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6061 Anacapa Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Highlander Apartment Homes
16162 Sher Lane
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
eaves Huntington Beach
6700 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Knolls
312 Nashville Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Elan Huntington Beach
18504 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Regency Palms
6762 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles