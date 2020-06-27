6061 Anacapa Drive

Amenities

PRICE REDUCE!! Property just received a $200 price reduction and is now $2,800 per month. See the house on Saturday, November 15th, 2019 from 10AM to 1PM. Text 714-215-7421 to let me know you will be stopping by. Good sized 4 bedroom/2 bathroom home offers new flooring throughout, freshly painted, and upgraded kitchen counter tops. New tile in master bathroom shower and the home offers a good floor plan and is easy access to the 405 FWY. Back yard has several fruit trees including orange, lemon, and fig tree. 2 car garage with direct access.