5961 Nugget Circle

$2995 Gorgeous Upgraded Home - Huntington Beach - Beautiful upgraded home located on private family friendly cul-de-sac in North Huntington Beach. Features large and comfortable living space with all new modern flooring. Kitchen upgraded with new porcelain tile, granite countertops and five burner gas range. Includes 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 baths, large driveway for RV or boat, two-car garage and all new landscape. Owner pays for water and gardener. Conveniently located near shopping, dining, movie theaters and upscale shopping mall Bella Terra. Minutes from Golden West College and Downtown Huntington Beach.



Please call (866) 525-3656 for more details and showing instructions. Thanks



No Dogs Allowed



