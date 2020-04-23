All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:35 AM

5961 Nugget Circle

5961 Nugget Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5961 Nugget Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
media room
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
dogs allowed
$2995 Gorgeous Upgraded Home - Huntington Beach - Beautiful upgraded home located on private family friendly cul-de-sac in North Huntington Beach. Features large and comfortable living space with all new modern flooring. Kitchen upgraded with new porcelain tile, granite countertops and five burner gas range. Includes 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 baths, large driveway for RV or boat, two-car garage and all new landscape. Owner pays for water and gardener. Conveniently located near shopping, dining, movie theaters and upscale shopping mall Bella Terra. Minutes from Golden West College and Downtown Huntington Beach.

Please call (866) 525-3656 for more details and showing instructions. Thanks

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE2666095)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5961 Nugget Circle have any available units?
5961 Nugget Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 5961 Nugget Circle have?
Some of 5961 Nugget Circle's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5961 Nugget Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5961 Nugget Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5961 Nugget Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 5961 Nugget Circle is pet friendly.
Does 5961 Nugget Circle offer parking?
Yes, 5961 Nugget Circle offers parking.
Does 5961 Nugget Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5961 Nugget Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5961 Nugget Circle have a pool?
No, 5961 Nugget Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5961 Nugget Circle have accessible units?
No, 5961 Nugget Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5961 Nugget Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 5961 Nugget Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5961 Nugget Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 5961 Nugget Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
