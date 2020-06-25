5942 Franmar Circle

Amenities

Highly desirable single story home in Meadowlark Golf Course Neighborhood. Double door entry thru Atrium. Living Room has a fireplace and picture window includes shutters that look out to the neighborhood. Kitchen with newer double oven and 5 burner stove that over looks the dining area which can accommodate a large formal dining table. A large bonus room includes a bar and brick fireplace. The master suite has doors leading to the back yard and full bath. Two car garage has pull down stairs to the attic for additional storage.