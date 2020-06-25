All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated February 7 2020 at 11:52 AM

5942 Franmar Circle

5942 Franmar Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5942 Franmar Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Amenities

garage
fireplace
extra storage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Highly desirable single story home in Meadowlark Golf Course Neighborhood. Double door entry thru Atrium. Living Room has a fireplace and picture window includes shutters that look out to the neighborhood. Kitchen with newer double oven and 5 burner stove that over looks the dining area which can accommodate a large formal dining table. A large bonus room includes a bar and brick fireplace. The master suite has doors leading to the back yard and full bath. Two car garage has pull down stairs to the attic for additional storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5942 Franmar Circle have any available units?
5942 Franmar Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 5942 Franmar Circle have?
Some of 5942 Franmar Circle's amenities include garage, fireplace, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5942 Franmar Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5942 Franmar Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5942 Franmar Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5942 Franmar Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 5942 Franmar Circle offer parking?
Yes, 5942 Franmar Circle offers parking.
Does 5942 Franmar Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5942 Franmar Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5942 Franmar Circle have a pool?
No, 5942 Franmar Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5942 Franmar Circle have accessible units?
No, 5942 Franmar Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5942 Franmar Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 5942 Franmar Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5942 Franmar Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 5942 Franmar Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

