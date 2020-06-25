5942 Franmar Circle

Highly desirable single story home in Meadowlark Golf Course Neighborhood. Double door entry thru Atrium. Living Room has a fireplace and picture window includes shutters that look out to the neighborhood. Kitchen with newer double oven and 5 burner stove that over looks the dining area which can accommodate a large formal dining table. A large bonus room includes a bar and brick fireplace. The master suite has doors leading to the back yard and full bath. Two car garage has pull down stairs to the attic for additional storage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
