5902 Chinook Dr.

Lovely 4 bed 2 bath single story home in Huntington Beach - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom remodeled single story home in the highly desirable city of Huntington Beach. Features includes: Large living room with dark wood floors and cozy fireplace. Updated kitchen with bar seating, premium granite countertops, gourmet stainless steel appliances and travertine floors. The airy & bright family room has vaulted ceilings and recessed lights. Private back yard perfect for entertaining. Intelligent Nest thermostat controls the central AC/heating, dual pane windows, and a spacious 2 car garage with a washer/dryer hook ups inside.



No Pets Allowed



