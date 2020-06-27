All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:28 PM

5902 Chinook Dr.

5902 Chinook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5902 Chinook Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 4 bed 2 bath single story home in Huntington Beach - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom remodeled single story home in the highly desirable city of Huntington Beach. Features includes: Large living room with dark wood floors and cozy fireplace. Updated kitchen with bar seating, premium granite countertops, gourmet stainless steel appliances and travertine floors. The airy & bright family room has vaulted ceilings and recessed lights. Private back yard perfect for entertaining. Intelligent Nest thermostat controls the central AC/heating, dual pane windows, and a spacious 2 car garage with a washer/dryer hook ups inside.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5765417)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5902 Chinook Dr. have any available units?
5902 Chinook Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 5902 Chinook Dr. have?
Some of 5902 Chinook Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5902 Chinook Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
5902 Chinook Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5902 Chinook Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 5902 Chinook Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 5902 Chinook Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 5902 Chinook Dr. offers parking.
Does 5902 Chinook Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5902 Chinook Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5902 Chinook Dr. have a pool?
No, 5902 Chinook Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 5902 Chinook Dr. have accessible units?
No, 5902 Chinook Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 5902 Chinook Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5902 Chinook Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5902 Chinook Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5902 Chinook Dr. has units with air conditioning.

