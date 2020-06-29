5892 FRANMAR Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard gym parking garage

Lavish living in this exquisitely remodeled Meadowlark neighborhood home. Featuring 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths, including 2 spacious master suites in nearly 2,000 square feet of living space, this home is happily situated on a sweeping, expansive corner lot. Your first glimpse is the impeccable curb appeal with lush landscape, smooth finish hardscape, paver driveway and walkway to the courtyard-a Quiet and private outdoor space to enjoy. Once inside the gate, the covered passageway leads to the elegant iron and glass accented double door entry. The mosaic tile foyer makes a stunning impression and transitions to the Absolutely Gorgeous MODERN kitchen with porcelain tile flooring; abundant storage; quartz counters; Bright White shaker-style cabinetry and contemporary hardware; top-of-the-line stainless appliances including double ovens, microwave, dishwasher, gas cooktop range with hood, and refrigerator (included). Dining is adjacent to the kitchen and the family room with French doors to the back patio & yard. Wood plank style flooring in the living room w/impressive stacked stone fireplace and bay window views to the backyard garden retreat. Flora/fauna and fruit trees abound, including papaya and citrus. 2-car direct access garage, SUPERIOR 92649 LOCATION within easy distance to most everything, incl: shopping, Award-Winning Ocean View Schools, Marina High, Chris Carr Neighborhood Park; many houses of worship, fine restaurants, entertainment, fitness centers & MUCH MORE!