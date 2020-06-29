All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 5892 FRANMAR Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
5892 FRANMAR Circle
Last updated March 26 2020 at 10:33 AM

5892 FRANMAR Circle

5892 Franmar Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5892 Franmar Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
garage
Lavish living in this exquisitely remodeled Meadowlark neighborhood home. Featuring 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths, including 2 spacious master suites in nearly 2,000 square feet of living space, this home is happily situated on a sweeping, expansive corner lot. Your first glimpse is the impeccable curb appeal with lush landscape, smooth finish hardscape, paver driveway and walkway to the courtyard-a Quiet and private outdoor space to enjoy. Once inside the gate, the covered passageway leads to the elegant iron and glass accented double door entry. The mosaic tile foyer makes a stunning impression and transitions to the Absolutely Gorgeous MODERN kitchen with porcelain tile flooring; abundant storage; quartz counters; Bright White shaker-style cabinetry and contemporary hardware; top-of-the-line stainless appliances including double ovens, microwave, dishwasher, gas cooktop range with hood, and refrigerator (included). Dining is adjacent to the kitchen and the family room with French doors to the back patio & yard. Wood plank style flooring in the living room w/impressive stacked stone fireplace and bay window views to the backyard garden retreat. Flora/fauna and fruit trees abound, including papaya and citrus. 2-car direct access garage, SUPERIOR 92649 LOCATION within easy distance to most everything, incl: shopping, Award-Winning Ocean View Schools, Marina High, Chris Carr Neighborhood Park; many houses of worship, fine restaurants, entertainment, fitness centers & MUCH MORE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5892 FRANMAR Circle have any available units?
5892 FRANMAR Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 5892 FRANMAR Circle have?
Some of 5892 FRANMAR Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5892 FRANMAR Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5892 FRANMAR Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5892 FRANMAR Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5892 FRANMAR Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 5892 FRANMAR Circle offer parking?
Yes, 5892 FRANMAR Circle offers parking.
Does 5892 FRANMAR Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5892 FRANMAR Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5892 FRANMAR Circle have a pool?
No, 5892 FRANMAR Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5892 FRANMAR Circle have accessible units?
No, 5892 FRANMAR Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5892 FRANMAR Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5892 FRANMAR Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 5892 FRANMAR Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 5892 FRANMAR Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Find a Sublet
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Surfside Villas
7795 Neptune Dr
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
eaves Huntington Beach
6700 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Regency Palms
6762 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Duke Apartments
7581 Warner Avenue
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles