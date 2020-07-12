5532 Maryport Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated fire pit fireplace

Wonderful 4 Bedroom House in Huntington Beach! - Check out this amazing 3D virtual tour!

Take a look at this great video tour!

Wonderful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house in Huntington Beach! Recently renovated home features new paint and flooring throughout. Large living room with cozy fireplace opens up to the dining area. Lovely kitchen with granite counters and beautiful bay window over the sink. Attached breakfast nook with breakfast bar opens up to the beautiful back yard with large covered patio. Spacious bedrooms all around with the huge master bedroom suite that opens up to the back yard and en suite master bath with massive vanity.



Located in the lovely Dutch Haven neighborhood in Huntington Beach. Many beautiful parks including Huntington Beach Central Park and Sports Complex short bike ride away. Within minutes of Huntington Harbor and Bolsa Chica State Beach! Plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment options close by. Easy commutes with the 405, 22, and 605 within easy reach.



Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $3600 security deposit on approved credit. $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Submit pets for approval. $500 pet deposit for each approved pet. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required.



