Huntington Beach, CA
5532 Maryport Drive
Last updated April 12 2019 at 9:53 AM

5532 Maryport Drive

5532 Maryport Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5532 Maryport Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful 4 Bedroom House in Huntington Beach! - Check out this amazing 3D virtual tour!
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=rWmG7FFqbtE

Take a look at this great video tour!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Ip91dp1piw

To schedule in person showings:
1. Submit application to our website at rpmcoast.com
2. Once application is approved your in person showing appointment will be scheduled and confirmed.

Wonderful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house in Huntington Beach! Recently renovated home features new paint and flooring throughout. Large living room with cozy fireplace opens up to the dining area. Lovely kitchen with granite counters and beautiful bay window over the sink. Attached breakfast nook with breakfast bar opens up to the beautiful back yard with large covered patio. Spacious bedrooms all around with the huge master bedroom suite that opens up to the back yard and en suite master bath with massive vanity.

Located in the lovely Dutch Haven neighborhood in Huntington Beach. Many beautiful parks including Huntington Beach Central Park and Sports Complex short bike ride away. Within minutes of Huntington Harbor and Bolsa Chica State Beach! Plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment options close by. Easy commutes with the 405, 22, and 605 within easy reach.

Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $3600 security deposit on approved credit. You can take a tour on your schedule every day from 8am-8pm. Visit our website at rpmcoast.com and register for a tour to see this property for yourself. Apply online at rpmcoast.com with $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Submit pets for approval. $500 pet deposit for each approved pet. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. For more information contact Property Manager- Richard at 714-899-2200 x 114 or richard@rpmcoast.com / Hendy at hendy@rpmcoast.com

(RLNE4787707)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5532 Maryport Drive have any available units?
5532 Maryport Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 5532 Maryport Drive have?
Some of 5532 Maryport Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5532 Maryport Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5532 Maryport Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5532 Maryport Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5532 Maryport Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5532 Maryport Drive offer parking?
No, 5532 Maryport Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5532 Maryport Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5532 Maryport Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5532 Maryport Drive have a pool?
No, 5532 Maryport Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5532 Maryport Drive have accessible units?
No, 5532 Maryport Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5532 Maryport Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5532 Maryport Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5532 Maryport Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5532 Maryport Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
