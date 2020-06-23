5521 Selkirk Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Absolutely beautiful Single story Home steps from Wetlands. Gorgeous Remodel with nearly everything is brand NEW. This Open Floor Plan features a New kitchen with all new Stainless appliances, Stylish Grey quartz counter tops, Beautiful Island with white marbled quarts waterfall look. Whole house water filtration system. All new faucets and fixtures, doors and hardware. All new plumbing and electrical. LED under counter lighting and toe kicks. Recessed LED high efficiency lighting throughout with the most modern look and style. New laminate water resistant wood flooring throughout. Large living room with vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting and a Romantic Quartz faced fireplace. Both bathroom have been completely remodeled. Master Bathroom has walk in shower with unique custom lighting. All New interior and exterior doors and windows and hardware. All wiring in place for flat screen TV's. Tankless water heater. Pull down ladder to attic . New Garage door with wireless door opener. Just too much to mention. You must see this one...