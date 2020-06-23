All apartments in Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach, CA
5521 Selkirk Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5521 Selkirk Drive

5521 Selkirk Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5521 Selkirk Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Absolutely beautiful Single story Home steps from Wetlands. Gorgeous Remodel with nearly everything is brand NEW. This Open Floor Plan features a New kitchen with all new Stainless appliances, Stylish Grey quartz counter tops, Beautiful Island with white marbled quarts waterfall look. Whole house water filtration system. All new faucets and fixtures, doors and hardware. All new plumbing and electrical. LED under counter lighting and toe kicks. Recessed LED high efficiency lighting throughout with the most modern look and style. New laminate water resistant wood flooring throughout. Large living room with vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting and a Romantic Quartz faced fireplace. Both bathroom have been completely remodeled. Master Bathroom has walk in shower with unique custom lighting. All New interior and exterior doors and windows and hardware. All wiring in place for flat screen TV's. Tankless water heater. Pull down ladder to attic . New Garage door with wireless door opener. Just too much to mention. You must see this one...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5521 Selkirk Drive have any available units?
5521 Selkirk Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 5521 Selkirk Drive have?
Some of 5521 Selkirk Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5521 Selkirk Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5521 Selkirk Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5521 Selkirk Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5521 Selkirk Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 5521 Selkirk Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5521 Selkirk Drive does offer parking.
Does 5521 Selkirk Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5521 Selkirk Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5521 Selkirk Drive have a pool?
No, 5521 Selkirk Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5521 Selkirk Drive have accessible units?
No, 5521 Selkirk Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5521 Selkirk Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5521 Selkirk Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5521 Selkirk Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5521 Selkirk Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
