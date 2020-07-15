All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated February 14 2020 at 8:30 AM

5295 Haviland Drive

5295 Haviland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5295 Haviland Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
pool
fire pit
fireplace
bathtub
Stunning executive level home in the desirable community of SummerLane in Huntington Beach! Minutes to The beaches & harbor as well as the fun Beach Pier, shops and restaurants! This gorgeous home welcomes you into the formal entry with a dramatic vaulted ceiling, a formal dining area and then opens to the main living area. Throughout downstairs, you will find new, wood-look tile floors in a modern gray-wash color as well as new modern lighting and an open kitchen to family room which is perfect for entertaining or family conversations! The big, beautiful kitchen has an oversized island for prep, conversation, or use as a breakfast bar. Upstairs you will find 4 spacious bedrooms as well as a built in office/workspace area. The master suite features a romantic fireplace as well as an en-suite with his and her sinks, a spacious soaking tub and a walk-in closet. This house is on a corner lot, which means it has one of the largest, wrap-around backyards in the community. End your day enjoying the fire pit and sitting area in the lush greenery of this beautiful backyard. A stones-throw from the community pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5295 Haviland Drive have any available units?
5295 Haviland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 5295 Haviland Drive have?
Some of 5295 Haviland Drive's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5295 Haviland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5295 Haviland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5295 Haviland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5295 Haviland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 5295 Haviland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5295 Haviland Drive offers parking.
Does 5295 Haviland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5295 Haviland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5295 Haviland Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5295 Haviland Drive has a pool.
Does 5295 Haviland Drive have accessible units?
No, 5295 Haviland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5295 Haviland Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5295 Haviland Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5295 Haviland Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5295 Haviland Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
