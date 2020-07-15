5295 Haviland Drive

Amenities

Stunning executive level home in the desirable community of SummerLane in Huntington Beach! Minutes to The beaches & harbor as well as the fun Beach Pier, shops and restaurants! This gorgeous home welcomes you into the formal entry with a dramatic vaulted ceiling, a formal dining area and then opens to the main living area. Throughout downstairs, you will find new, wood-look tile floors in a modern gray-wash color as well as new modern lighting and an open kitchen to family room which is perfect for entertaining or family conversations! The big, beautiful kitchen has an oversized island for prep, conversation, or use as a breakfast bar. Upstairs you will find 4 spacious bedrooms as well as a built in office/workspace area. The master suite features a romantic fireplace as well as an en-suite with his and her sinks, a spacious soaking tub and a walk-in closet. This house is on a corner lot, which means it has one of the largest, wrap-around backyards in the community. End your day enjoying the fire pit and sitting area in the lush greenery of this beautiful backyard. A stones-throw from the community pool.