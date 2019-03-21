520 12th Street

Amenities

Adorable single family home located on a double lot, 5 blocks from the beach! Enjoy your vacation at this fully furnished, 2 bedroom/1 bath home with a spacious sun room in the back. Enjoy a good book, a drink, or conversation while relaxing in the sun room that attracts an abundance of natural sunlight. Rest your head on a king size bed in the master bedroom with a walk in closet or 2 twin beds in the 2nd bedroom, both equipped with ceiling fans. Cook a home cooked meal in this 1950's style kitchen, with a vintage stove that has been completely restored! Rinse off the sand and ocean water in this 1950's style bathroom that will have all the basic necessities (shampoo, conditioner, body soap, towels). Don't forget your furry family members as pets are welcome (breed specifications) and have an extra large, enclosed backyard to play in, with a grapevine and trestle. Don't worry about parking as the property comes with a detached, 2 car garage in the back (plenty of parking off of 12th St.), that includes a brand new washer and dryer ready to be used! A quick walk to the beach, as well as a quick bike ride or 10-15 minute walk to downtown Huntington Beach (Main St.) where tons of shopping and restaurants await! This is as good as a vacation rental gets, in immaculate condition and perfect location! This is a furnished Short Term Rental. Call for availability and pricing. We do have other similar properties available.