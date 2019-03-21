All apartments in Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach, CA
520 12th Street
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

520 12th Street

520 12th Street · (714) 960-4441
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

520 12th Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Downtown Huntington Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Adorable single family home located on a double lot, 5 blocks from the beach! Enjoy your vacation at this fully furnished, 2 bedroom/1 bath home with a spacious sun room in the back. Enjoy a good book, a drink, or conversation while relaxing in the sun room that attracts an abundance of natural sunlight. Rest your head on a king size bed in the master bedroom with a walk in closet or 2 twin beds in the 2nd bedroom, both equipped with ceiling fans. Cook a home cooked meal in this 1950's style kitchen, with a vintage stove that has been completely restored! Rinse off the sand and ocean water in this 1950's style bathroom that will have all the basic necessities (shampoo, conditioner, body soap, towels). Don't forget your furry family members as pets are welcome (breed specifications) and have an extra large, enclosed backyard to play in, with a grapevine and trestle. Don't worry about parking as the property comes with a detached, 2 car garage in the back (plenty of parking off of 12th St.), that includes a brand new washer and dryer ready to be used! A quick walk to the beach, as well as a quick bike ride or 10-15 minute walk to downtown Huntington Beach (Main St.) where tons of shopping and restaurants await! This is as good as a vacation rental gets, in immaculate condition and perfect location! This is a furnished Short Term Rental. Call for availability and pricing. We do have other similar properties available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 12th Street have any available units?
520 12th Street has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 520 12th Street have?
Some of 520 12th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
520 12th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 12th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 520 12th Street is pet friendly.
Does 520 12th Street offer parking?
Yes, 520 12th Street does offer parking.
Does 520 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 520 12th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 12th Street have a pool?
No, 520 12th Street does not have a pool.
Does 520 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 520 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 520 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 520 12th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 520 12th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 520 12th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
