Huntington Beach, CA
518 11th Street
Last updated June 18 2019 at 2:23 AM

518 11th Street

518 11th Street
Location

518 11th Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Downtown Huntington Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
THE LARGEST 3+ BEDROOM home available in Downtown Huntington Beach! WALK TO EVERYWHERE. Live 5 minutes from the ocean, bars and restaurants in this renovated 3 story home that includes a front patio for entertaining, a back patio for grilling and cookouts, 2 large garage spaces, and walking distance to restaurants, bars, nightlife and of course, THE BEACH! Includes a gorgeous, renovated master bedroom (with its own fireplace!) and a secluded 3rd-floor guest bedroom that has its own private roof deck with a hint of ocean views! The kitchen has upgraded appliances, beautiful, new granite counter tops, and large breakfast nook. A personal gardener, twice a month, is included with rent. The neighborhood includes some of the best schools in the nation, with an average rating of 9/10. Super Pet-Friendly Neighborhood. THIS WILL NOT LAST!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 518 11th Street have any available units?
518 11th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 518 11th Street have?
Some of 518 11th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 518 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
518 11th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 518 11th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 518 11th Street is pet friendly.
Does 518 11th Street offer parking?
Yes, 518 11th Street offers parking.
Does 518 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 518 11th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 518 11th Street have a pool?
No, 518 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 518 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 518 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 518 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 518 11th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 518 11th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 518 11th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
