518 11th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

THE LARGEST 3+ BEDROOM home available in Downtown Huntington Beach! WALK TO EVERYWHERE. Live 5 minutes from the ocean, bars and restaurants in this renovated 3 story home that includes a front patio for entertaining, a back patio for grilling and cookouts, 2 large garage spaces, and walking distance to restaurants, bars, nightlife and of course, THE BEACH! Includes a gorgeous, renovated master bedroom (with its own fireplace!) and a secluded 3rd-floor guest bedroom that has its own private roof deck with a hint of ocean views! The kitchen has upgraded appliances, beautiful, new granite counter tops, and large breakfast nook. A personal gardener, twice a month, is included with rent. The neighborhood includes some of the best schools in the nation, with an average rating of 9/10. Super Pet-Friendly Neighborhood. THIS WILL NOT LAST!