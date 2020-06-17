All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:58 AM

507 18th Street

507 18th Street · (714) 785-8914
Location

507 18th Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Downtown Huntington Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1786 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Stunning Home is perfectly located less than 5 blocks to the beach and a short walk to downtown HB restaurants, shopping & the pier. Walk through the brick front patio with lush landscaping leading you up to this perfect bright & light beach home. As you enter through the front door you are greeted with beach tile floors that step you down into a spacious living room with a wall of glass that look out to your front patio. The large dining room with built-in cabinets leads you to the family room/kitchen area which offers a cozy fireplace, kitchenette seating and a sliding glass door taking you out to your private back patio oasis. The newly painted Kitchen is perfect, featuring built in range, a double sink, built in microwave, pullout pantry, newer windows & recessed lighting. The Spacious Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and a newer sliding glass door out to your spacious private deck. The master bath features tiled counters, bright white cabinets, an extra-large shower & a walk in closet. The secondary bedroom was formerly 2 bedrooms converted into one large bedroom with vaulted ceilings, 2 closets, one a walk in closet, a sliding glass door to a front deck, plantation shutters and a wall of windows to welcome the morning sun. This room could easily be converted back into two bedrooms. The upstairs hallway offers a walk in linen closet and guest bath featuring a tub/shower combo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 18th Street have any available units?
507 18th Street has a unit available for $4,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 507 18th Street have?
Some of 507 18th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 507 18th Street currently offering any rent specials?
507 18th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 18th Street pet-friendly?
No, 507 18th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 507 18th Street offer parking?
Yes, 507 18th Street does offer parking.
Does 507 18th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 507 18th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 18th Street have a pool?
No, 507 18th Street does not have a pool.
Does 507 18th Street have accessible units?
No, 507 18th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 507 18th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 507 18th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 507 18th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 507 18th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
