507 18th Street

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This Stunning Home is perfectly located less than 5 blocks to the beach and a short walk to downtown HB restaurants, shopping & the pier. Walk through the brick front patio with lush landscaping leading you up to this perfect bright & light beach home. As you enter through the front door you are greeted with beach tile floors that step you down into a spacious living room with a wall of glass that look out to your front patio. The large dining room with built-in cabinets leads you to the family room/kitchen area which offers a cozy fireplace, kitchenette seating and a sliding glass door taking you out to your private back patio oasis. The newly painted Kitchen is perfect, featuring built in range, a double sink, built in microwave, pullout pantry, newer windows & recessed lighting. The Spacious Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and a newer sliding glass door out to your spacious private deck. The master bath features tiled counters, bright white cabinets, an extra-large shower & a walk in closet. The secondary bedroom was formerly 2 bedrooms converted into one large bedroom with vaulted ceilings, 2 closets, one a walk in closet, a sliding glass door to a front deck, plantation shutters and a wall of windows to welcome the morning sun. This room could easily be converted back into two bedrooms. The upstairs hallway offers a walk in linen closet and guest bath featuring a tub/shower combo.