Rarely available Sands Plan 3 in one of HB's more desirable communities, BRIGHTWATER! This 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home has a 2 car attached garage, a dining room, and a quiet and private location! You also have Access to all HOA amenities, including pool, fitness center, and clubhouse. This is a fantastic home in an unbeatable location, so don't miss this one!