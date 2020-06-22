All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4782 Tiara Drive

4782 Tiara Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4782 Tiara Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Call 714-307-3826. Imagine yourself living in this designer’s dream. Tastefully remodeled, this beach beauty checks all the boxes. Includes a single-car GARAGE, with opener, plus reserved parking space. Has inside LAUNDRY, complete with deluxe front load washer and dryer. Features wide plank WOOD FLOORING and upgraded base moulding throughout. Stylish kitchen has STAINLESS appliances, breakfast bar, designer lighting and built in microwave. Large living room is surrounded by windows, all with split tilt PLANTATION SHUTTERS. Cozy gas FIREPLACE and ceiling fan keep you warm in the winter and cool in the summer. Bathroom has been completely remodeled with high-end fixtures and features DOUBLE SINKS, designer lighting, subway tile shower, travertine floors and bathroom fan with heater. Bedroom is large, with a BIG CLOSET and room for a king size bed. Updated with wallpaper and sconces and a CEILING FAN. It even has a large STORAGE LOFT. In addition, a large linen closet, plenty of cabinet space and even an OUTDOOR STORAGE closet with shelves. Other features include a Ring Doorbell, combo-code front door lock, Nest thermostat and dimmer switches for the light fixtures. Outside, you can enjoy your beautiful patio which overlooks the community’s sweet courtyard and fountain. Want to get out? Head over to the resort like pool, dip in the spa, or play a game of corn toss or ping pong. Walk or ride to the beach, Bolsa Chica wetlands, restaurants, and Trader Joe’s. It's waiting for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4782 Tiara Drive have any available units?
4782 Tiara Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 4782 Tiara Drive have?
Some of 4782 Tiara Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4782 Tiara Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4782 Tiara Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4782 Tiara Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4782 Tiara Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 4782 Tiara Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4782 Tiara Drive does offer parking.
Does 4782 Tiara Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4782 Tiara Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4782 Tiara Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4782 Tiara Drive has a pool.
Does 4782 Tiara Drive have accessible units?
No, 4782 Tiara Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4782 Tiara Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4782 Tiara Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4782 Tiara Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4782 Tiara Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
