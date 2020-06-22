4782 Tiara Drive

Amenities

Call 714-307-3826. Imagine yourself living in this designer’s dream. Tastefully remodeled, this beach beauty checks all the boxes. Includes a single-car GARAGE, with opener, plus reserved parking space. Has inside LAUNDRY, complete with deluxe front load washer and dryer. Features wide plank WOOD FLOORING and upgraded base moulding throughout. Stylish kitchen has STAINLESS appliances, breakfast bar, designer lighting and built in microwave. Large living room is surrounded by windows, all with split tilt PLANTATION SHUTTERS. Cozy gas FIREPLACE and ceiling fan keep you warm in the winter and cool in the summer. Bathroom has been completely remodeled with high-end fixtures and features DOUBLE SINKS, designer lighting, subway tile shower, travertine floors and bathroom fan with heater. Bedroom is large, with a BIG CLOSET and room for a king size bed. Updated with wallpaper and sconces and a CEILING FAN. It even has a large STORAGE LOFT. In addition, a large linen closet, plenty of cabinet space and even an OUTDOOR STORAGE closet with shelves. Other features include a Ring Doorbell, combo-code front door lock, Nest thermostat and dimmer switches for the light fixtures. Outside, you can enjoy your beautiful patio which overlooks the community’s sweet courtyard and fountain. Want to get out? Head over to the resort like pool, dip in the spa, or play a game of corn toss or ping pong. Walk or ride to the beach, Bolsa Chica wetlands, restaurants, and Trader Joe’s. It's waiting for you!