All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 4700 Warner Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
4700 Warner Avenue
Last updated July 4 2019 at 1:45 PM

4700 Warner Avenue

4700 Warner Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4700 Warner Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Pelican Pointe Townhouse located just a few minutes to Downtown Huntington Beach, Pacific City, Sunset Beach and Huntington Harbor. Gorgeous home boasts many upgrades to include new cabinets in the kitchen, granite counters, Italian slate flooring and custom tile and lighting. New Bamboo flooring in entry way and living room area which features an Italian slate framed gas fireplace. The kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, gas stove/oven, microwave and dishwasher. New carpeting on stairs, both master suites. Both master bedrooms have large closets, skylights, vaulted ceilings. Master bathroom has a new Jacuzzi tub with enclosed shower. Custom plantation shutters on windows and motorized shade covering the living room sliding glass door which leads to a private brick patio. Recessed lighting throughout downstairs and the second bedroom. The property includes central air conditioning. Direct access to this beautiful unit from the two car garage with profession epoxy flooring and tons of storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4700 Warner Avenue have any available units?
4700 Warner Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 4700 Warner Avenue have?
Some of 4700 Warner Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4700 Warner Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4700 Warner Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4700 Warner Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4700 Warner Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 4700 Warner Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4700 Warner Avenue offers parking.
Does 4700 Warner Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4700 Warner Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4700 Warner Avenue have a pool?
No, 4700 Warner Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4700 Warner Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4700 Warner Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4700 Warner Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4700 Warner Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4700 Warner Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4700 Warner Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Highlander Apartment Homes
16162 Sher Lane
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Knolls
312 Nashville Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Regency Palms
6762 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Duke Apartments
7581 Warner Avenue
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles