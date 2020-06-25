4700 Warner Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Pelican Pointe Townhouse located just a few minutes to Downtown Huntington Beach, Pacific City, Sunset Beach and Huntington Harbor. Gorgeous home boasts many upgrades to include new cabinets in the kitchen, granite counters, Italian slate flooring and custom tile and lighting. New Bamboo flooring in entry way and living room area which features an Italian slate framed gas fireplace. The kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, gas stove/oven, microwave and dishwasher. New carpeting on stairs, both master suites. Both master bedrooms have large closets, skylights, vaulted ceilings. Master bathroom has a new Jacuzzi tub with enclosed shower. Custom plantation shutters on windows and motorized shade covering the living room sliding glass door which leads to a private brick patio. Recessed lighting throughout downstairs and the second bedroom. The property includes central air conditioning. Direct access to this beautiful unit from the two car garage with profession epoxy flooring and tons of storage.