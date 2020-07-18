All apartments in Huntington Beach
4601 Wellfleet

4601 Wellfleet Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4601 Wellfleet Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92649
Brightwater

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful Brightwater Home In 'The Trails' Community. Walk to the beach and The Wetlands. This Home features many windows and French doors and is very light and bright. Enter the large private courtyard which offers a separate room which would be great for your office, a den, exercise or hobby room. Gorgeous distressed hardwood flooring upstairs and beautiful ceramic tiles downstairs. Gourmet Kitchen offers beautiful granite counter tops, Kitchen-Aid gas range with invisible hood, stainless steel oven and microwave, built-in desk and a large breakfast nook. Beautiful floor to ceiling cabinets in kitchen/eating area. All bathrooms are updated with beautiful counter tops, tile and hardware. Three nice sized bedrooms upstairs including master bedroom with large master bath. Enjoy your deck with view of fabulous sunsets! All of this and more in a newer upscale community with walking trails to the beach and is close to great shops, parks, schools and restaurants. This is rare "Trails" lot with two side yards. Lush back yard with gas for BBQ. Home is currently being painted throughout and will be available for December 18th viewing and move in. Call Joanne for your private viewing. (714) 231-2016

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4601 Wellfleet have any available units?
4601 Wellfleet doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 4601 Wellfleet have?
Some of 4601 Wellfleet's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4601 Wellfleet currently offering any rent specials?
4601 Wellfleet is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4601 Wellfleet pet-friendly?
No, 4601 Wellfleet is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 4601 Wellfleet offer parking?
Yes, 4601 Wellfleet offers parking.
Does 4601 Wellfleet have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4601 Wellfleet does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4601 Wellfleet have a pool?
No, 4601 Wellfleet does not have a pool.
Does 4601 Wellfleet have accessible units?
No, 4601 Wellfleet does not have accessible units.
Does 4601 Wellfleet have units with dishwashers?
No, 4601 Wellfleet does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4601 Wellfleet have units with air conditioning?
No, 4601 Wellfleet does not have units with air conditioning.
