4601 Wellfleet

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Beautiful Brightwater Home In 'The Trails' Community. Walk to the beach and The Wetlands. This Home features many windows and French doors and is very light and bright. Enter the large private courtyard which offers a separate room which would be great for your office, a den, exercise or hobby room. Gorgeous distressed hardwood flooring upstairs and beautiful ceramic tiles downstairs. Gourmet Kitchen offers beautiful granite counter tops, Kitchen-Aid gas range with invisible hood, stainless steel oven and microwave, built-in desk and a large breakfast nook. Beautiful floor to ceiling cabinets in kitchen/eating area. All bathrooms are updated with beautiful counter tops, tile and hardware. Three nice sized bedrooms upstairs including master bedroom with large master bath. Enjoy your deck with view of fabulous sunsets! All of this and more in a newer upscale community with walking trails to the beach and is close to great shops, parks, schools and restaurants. This is rare "Trails" lot with two side yards. Lush back yard with gas for BBQ. Home is currently being painted throughout and will be available for December 18th viewing and move in. Call Joanne for your private viewing. (714) 231-2016