Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
4561 Warner Avenue
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:57 AM

4561 Warner Avenue

4561 Warner Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4561 Warner Ave, Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Gorgeous penthouse remodel just one mile to the ocean! Located in the quiet Seaporte gated community, this completely remodeled condo feels like a new home. You'll love the light and bright open concept floor plan with vaulted ceilings, fireplace, grey-toned paint and carpet and a deck. The kitchen was designed with the entertainer in mind with ample quartz counter space, shaker cabinetry, pantry and stainless steel appliances (including a side-by-side refrigerator and microwave). Top-of-the-line washer and dryer are also included. The bathrooms have been beautifully updated with quartz counters, fixtures, cabinet hardware, lighting and beautiful inlay tile work. The spacious bedrooms offer vaulted ceilings and ample closet space. Convenient subterranean parking for two cars side-by-side with storage and plenty of guest parking. There is also an elevator from the garage to the third level so stairs can be avoided. Features of the community include tree-lined walks, community pool and spa, barbeque area, gym and clubhouse with a kitchen. Terrific Huntington Beach location with all of the conveniences nearby and wonderful Bolsa Chica State Beach and Pacific City.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4561 Warner Avenue have any available units?
4561 Warner Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 4561 Warner Avenue have?
Some of 4561 Warner Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4561 Warner Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4561 Warner Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4561 Warner Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4561 Warner Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 4561 Warner Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4561 Warner Avenue offers parking.
Does 4561 Warner Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4561 Warner Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4561 Warner Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4561 Warner Avenue has a pool.
Does 4561 Warner Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4561 Warner Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4561 Warner Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4561 Warner Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4561 Warner Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4561 Warner Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

