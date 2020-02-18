4561 Warner Avenue

Amenities

Gorgeous penthouse remodel just one mile to the ocean! Located in the quiet Seaporte gated community, this completely remodeled condo feels like a new home. You'll love the light and bright open concept floor plan with vaulted ceilings, fireplace, grey-toned paint and carpet and a deck. The kitchen was designed with the entertainer in mind with ample quartz counter space, shaker cabinetry, pantry and stainless steel appliances (including a side-by-side refrigerator and microwave). Top-of-the-line washer and dryer are also included. The bathrooms have been beautifully updated with quartz counters, fixtures, cabinet hardware, lighting and beautiful inlay tile work. The spacious bedrooms offer vaulted ceilings and ample closet space. Convenient subterranean parking for two cars side-by-side with storage and plenty of guest parking. There is also an elevator from the garage to the third level so stairs can be avoided. Features of the community include tree-lined walks, community pool and spa, barbeque area, gym and clubhouse with a kitchen. Terrific Huntington Beach location with all of the conveniences nearby and wonderful Bolsa Chica State Beach and Pacific City.