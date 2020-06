403 19th St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home , With Family Room, Wood Flooring Throughout Downstairs, Living Room With Fireplace, Front Patio Access, Separate Dining With Wet Bar, Wine Refrigerator, Vaulted Ceilings, Remodeled Kitchen With Island, Granite Counter Tops, Viking Appliances, Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Trash Compactor, Pantry, Back Patio Off Kitchen, Bedrooms With Vaulted Ceilings, Mirrored Closet Doors, Master Bedroom With Fireplace, Master Bath With Dual Sinks, Roman Tub, Tile Shower, Up Stairs Built-In Desk Area, Laundry Hook-Ups On 2nd Floor, Double Enclosed Garage With Opener, Built-In Storage Cabinets, Walking Distance to Beach, Downtown, Near Park, Schools, And Sea Cliff Shopping Center.