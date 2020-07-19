All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated February 7 2020

390 5th Street

390 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

390 5th Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Downtown Huntington Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
guest parking
2 Blocks from Huntington Beach - Prime Location - Property is less than 2 blocks from the beach with off Main Street in the beautiful city of Huntington Beach, CA. The amazing waters of the Pacific Ocean off one of the most famous beaches in the world is in view. Steps from world renown restaurants, shopping, and the famed Huntington Beach Pier.

Call or text Cindy at 714-955-8617l to schedule a showing.

* Spacious 2 en-suite bedrooms in the highly desired Plaza Almeria
* Award winning building with its gorgeous Spanish architecture.
* Vaulted ceilings
* Wood floors
* New paint
* Custom cabinets
* Stainless steel appliances
* Granite counter-tops
* Fireplace in living room
* Recessed lighting
* Crown molding throughout
* Plantation shutters
* Private patio off the kitchen
* Private den that could be used as a 3rd bedroom or office
* 2 parking spots and visitor parking.

The beach life is calling your name, call or text Cindy at 714-955-8617 today.

(RLNE5463838)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 390 5th Street have any available units?
390 5th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 390 5th Street have?
Some of 390 5th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 390 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
390 5th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 390 5th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 390 5th Street is pet friendly.
Does 390 5th Street offer parking?
Yes, 390 5th Street offers parking.
Does 390 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 390 5th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 390 5th Street have a pool?
No, 390 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 390 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 390 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 390 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 390 5th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 390 5th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 390 5th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

