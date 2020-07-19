390 5th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking guest parking

2 Blocks from Huntington Beach - Prime Location - Property is less than 2 blocks from the beach with off Main Street in the beautiful city of Huntington Beach, CA. The amazing waters of the Pacific Ocean off one of the most famous beaches in the world is in view. Steps from world renown restaurants, shopping, and the famed Huntington Beach Pier.



Call or text Cindy at 714-955-8617l to schedule a showing.



* Spacious 2 en-suite bedrooms in the highly desired Plaza Almeria

* Award winning building with its gorgeous Spanish architecture.

* Vaulted ceilings

* Wood floors

* New paint

* Custom cabinets

* Stainless steel appliances

* Granite counter-tops

* Fireplace in living room

* Recessed lighting

* Crown molding throughout

* Plantation shutters

* Private patio off the kitchen

* Private den that could be used as a 3rd bedroom or office

* 2 parking spots and visitor parking.



The beach life is calling your name, call or text Cindy at 714-955-8617 today.



(RLNE5463838)