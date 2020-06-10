3605 Windspun Drive

Amenities

Take this beauty as Unfurnished or Semi Furnished . This West facing home features a wide beautiful lagoon view. Remodeled beauty has 3 bedrooms and bonus room/office. Travertine floor, granite counters, breakfast bar, tile backsplash. Also include wine fridge & wine cellar, recessed lights, wrought iron stair rails. Master bedroom has panoramic lagoon view, built in cabinets, updated bath with dual sinks, steam shower. Attic space is converted to a Bonus room with skylight, built in shelving, & huge storage room/play area. Enjoy the sunset from the patio with built in BBQ, fridge & side burner, includes 2 car garage with a lot of storage cabinets. List Price is for unfurnished. List price is for 12 months, please contact us for shorter term leases.