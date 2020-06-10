All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated March 28 2019 at 5:43 AM

3605 Windspun Drive

3605 Windspun Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3605 Windspun Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92649
Huntington Harbour

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
garage
Take this beauty as Unfurnished or Semi Furnished . This West facing home features a wide beautiful lagoon view. Remodeled beauty has 3 bedrooms and bonus room/office. Travertine floor, granite counters, breakfast bar, tile backsplash. Also include wine fridge & wine cellar, recessed lights, wrought iron stair rails. Master bedroom has panoramic lagoon view, built in cabinets, updated bath with dual sinks, steam shower. Attic space is converted to a Bonus room with skylight, built in shelving, & huge storage room/play area. Enjoy the sunset from the patio with built in BBQ, fridge & side burner, includes 2 car garage with a lot of storage cabinets. List Price is for unfurnished. List price is for 12 months, please contact us for shorter term leases.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3605 Windspun Drive have any available units?
3605 Windspun Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 3605 Windspun Drive have?
Some of 3605 Windspun Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3605 Windspun Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3605 Windspun Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3605 Windspun Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3605 Windspun Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 3605 Windspun Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3605 Windspun Drive offers parking.
Does 3605 Windspun Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3605 Windspun Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3605 Windspun Drive have a pool?
No, 3605 Windspun Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3605 Windspun Drive have accessible units?
No, 3605 Windspun Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3605 Windspun Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3605 Windspun Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3605 Windspun Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3605 Windspun Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
