311 14th St.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage ceiling fan carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

.

Unit description: This spacious 1x1 is located on the second floor above the garages and is walking distance to the beach, and downtown shopping. Our apartment home comes with new two tone paint, carpet in the bedroom, plank wood flooring, sliding glass door off of living room with large balcony. The unit also comes with a garage and one reserved parking space.



Amenities: All new blinds, ceiling fan, large living room.

Appliances: Electric Stove.

Parking: Garage and 1 reserved space

https://www.mashcole.com/apartment-for-rent/huntington-beach-1-bed-1-bath/6442/



IT490529 - IT49MC6442