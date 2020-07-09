All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 311 14th St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
311 14th St.
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:40 AM

311 14th St.

311 14th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

311 14th Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Downtown Huntington Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
ceiling fan
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
.
Unit description: This spacious 1x1 is located on the second floor above the garages and is walking distance to the beach, and downtown shopping. Our apartment home comes with new two tone paint, carpet in the bedroom, plank wood flooring, sliding glass door off of living room with large balcony. The unit also comes with a garage and one reserved parking space.

Amenities: All new blinds, ceiling fan, large living room.
Appliances: Electric Stove.
Parking: Garage and 1 reserved space
https://www.mashcole.com/apartment-for-rent/huntington-beach-1-bed-1-bath/6442/

IT490529 - IT49MC6442

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 14th St. have any available units?
311 14th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 311 14th St. have?
Some of 311 14th St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 14th St. currently offering any rent specials?
311 14th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 14th St. pet-friendly?
No, 311 14th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 311 14th St. offer parking?
Yes, 311 14th St. offers parking.
Does 311 14th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 311 14th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 14th St. have a pool?
No, 311 14th St. does not have a pool.
Does 311 14th St. have accessible units?
No, 311 14th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 311 14th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 311 14th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 311 14th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 311 14th St. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Highlander Apartment Homes
16162 Sher Lane
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Surfside Villas
7795 Neptune Dr
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Elan Huntington Beach
18504 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Ocean Breeze Villas
6401 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles