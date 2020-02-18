All apartments in Huntington Beach
222 Portland Avenue
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:11 AM

222 Portland Avenue

222 Portland Avenue · (714) 960-4441
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

222 Portland Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Yorktown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful residence in Downtown Huntington Beach. 1.5 miles to the ocean.Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, top chef stove/oven, and granite counters! Dual master bedrooms, one on the first floor with separate entrance and full bathroom! Laundry space on second floor with gas and electric hook up. Large bedrooms and bathrooms. Fireplace in living room. Front yard patio and large private patios at back of home. Private one car garage. Great space to become a home for new tenants. Pet friendly! Also, available as three bedroom for $2995. In that option downstairs studio would be sectioned off. Available for Move In July 15th

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 Portland Avenue have any available units?
222 Portland Avenue has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 222 Portland Avenue have?
Some of 222 Portland Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 Portland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
222 Portland Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 Portland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 222 Portland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 222 Portland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 222 Portland Avenue does offer parking.
Does 222 Portland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 Portland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 Portland Avenue have a pool?
No, 222 Portland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 222 Portland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 222 Portland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 222 Portland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 222 Portland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 222 Portland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 222 Portland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
