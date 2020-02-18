222 Portland Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful residence in Downtown Huntington Beach. 1.5 miles to the ocean.Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, top chef stove/oven, and granite counters! Dual master bedrooms, one on the first floor with separate entrance and full bathroom! Laundry space on second floor with gas and electric hook up. Large bedrooms and bathrooms. Fireplace in living room. Front yard patio and large private patios at back of home. Private one car garage. Great space to become a home for new tenants. Pet friendly! Also, available as three bedroom for $2995. In that option downstairs studio would be sectioned off. Available for Move In July 15th