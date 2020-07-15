221 13th St

Amenities

One bedroom beach cottage 2 blocks from waves - This is an adorable 1 bedroom 1 bathroom beach cottage.



Approximately 450 sq ft it has an 8x8 bedroom (fits a queen size bed max), small closet, full bath, living room, kitchen and porch overlooking front yard.



Kitchen has been upgraded with quartz kitchen counter tops. Limited counter space and storage. Provide your own apartment size refrigerator.



Back yard has Tuff Shed for extra storage as well as separate shed for washer and dryer.



Fenced in front yard with porch. Over sized deck is great for backyard entertaining.



Alley parking available.



Two blocks from the ocean. Perfect home to relax by the beach.



There is a $35 application fee per each individual over age of 18.



