Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

221 13th St

221 13th Street · No Longer Available
Location

221 13th Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Downtown Huntington Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
extra storage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
One bedroom beach cottage 2 blocks from waves - This is an adorable 1 bedroom 1 bathroom beach cottage.

Approximately 450 sq ft it has an 8x8 bedroom (fits a queen size bed max), small closet, full bath, living room, kitchen and porch overlooking front yard.

Kitchen has been upgraded with quartz kitchen counter tops. Limited counter space and storage. Provide your own apartment size refrigerator.

Back yard has Tuff Shed for extra storage as well as separate shed for washer and dryer.

Fenced in front yard with porch. Over sized deck is great for backyard entertaining.

Alley parking available.

Two blocks from the ocean. Perfect home to relax by the beach.

There is a $35 application fee per each individual over age of 18.

(RLNE4497555)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 13th St have any available units?
221 13th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 221 13th St have?
Some of 221 13th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 13th St currently offering any rent specials?
221 13th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 13th St pet-friendly?
No, 221 13th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 221 13th St offer parking?
Yes, 221 13th St offers parking.
Does 221 13th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 221 13th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 13th St have a pool?
No, 221 13th St does not have a pool.
Does 221 13th St have accessible units?
No, 221 13th St does not have accessible units.
Does 221 13th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 221 13th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 221 13th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 221 13th St does not have units with air conditioning.
